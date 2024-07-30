Curry Earns Olympic Silver in Paris

PARIS – Former LSU swimmer Brooks Curry took home the second Olympic medal of his career Tuesday afternoon after the United States finished second in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay final with a time of 7:00.78.

At his second Olympic Games, Curry followed a similar path to his silver medal as his gold from 2021. Since Curry participated in the preliminary race for the 4×200 meter freestyle relay, he was on the hook to claim a medal if the U.S. earned a spot on the podium. In the prelims, Curry swam the second leg and improved the United State’s position from third to second thanks to his second 50.

Curry, a native of Atlanta, Ga., burst onto the swimming scene during his freshman season when he won an SEC Championship in the 100-yard freestyle. Curry continued to improve under current LSU coach Rick Bishop’s tutelage in his junior season, which began in 2021 when Curry claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Later, in that collegiate season, Curry went on to win double national titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. He became the first LSU swimmer from the men’s program to win a national championship since 1988.

In addition to his success on the national and international stage, Curry is a two-time SEC champion, a five-time All-American, and received recognition as the SEC Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year in 2020 and the SEC Male Swimmer of the Year in 2022. Curry holds each LSU school record in the sprint freestyle events and was a nine-time NCAA qualifier in his Baton Rouge stint.

LSU’s next appearance at the Summer Games comes in the 50-meter freestyle when current LSU sophomore Jere Hribar competes. Hribar, racing for his country of Croatia, will swim in preliminary heat six at 4:27 a.m. CT on Aug. 1. If Hribar advances, he will swim in the semifinals at 1:44 p.m. CT on the same day. The prelims can be televised on the USA Network and streamed on the Peacock app, while the semifinals will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.



UPDATED SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 1

Jere Hribar

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats

Time: 4:27 a.m. CT

Watch: USA & Peacock

Jere Hribar

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals

Time: 1:44 p.m. CT

Watch: NBC & Peacock

Friday, August 2

Jere Hribar

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Adrian Abadia Garcia and Juan-Celaya Hernandez

Event: Three-Meter Synchronized Springboard FINAL ONLY

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Saturday, August 3

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Maggie MacNeil

Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC & Peacock

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals

Time: 1:37 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Sunday, August 4

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Maggie MacNeil

Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay FINAL

Time: 12:26 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Wednesday, August 7

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard Prelims

Time: 8:10 a.m. CT

Watch: E! Network/Peacock

Thursday, August 8

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard Semifinals

Time: 3:00 a.m. CT

Watch E! Network/Peacock

Friday, August 9

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard FINAL

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC and Peacock