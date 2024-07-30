Curry Earns Olympic Silver in Paris
PARIS – Former LSU swimmer Brooks Curry took home the second Olympic medal of his career Tuesday afternoon after the United States finished second in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay final with a time of 7:00.78.
At his second Olympic Games, Curry followed a similar path to his silver medal as his gold from 2021. Since Curry participated in the preliminary race for the 4×200 meter freestyle relay, he was on the hook to claim a medal if the U.S. earned a spot on the podium. In the prelims, Curry swam the second leg and improved the United State’s position from third to second thanks to his second 50.
Curry, a native of Atlanta, Ga., burst onto the swimming scene during his freshman season when he won an SEC Championship in the 100-yard freestyle. Curry continued to improve under current LSU coach Rick Bishop’s tutelage in his junior season, which began in 2021 when Curry claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Later, in that collegiate season, Curry went on to win double national titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. He became the first LSU swimmer from the men’s program to win a national championship since 1988.
In addition to his success on the national and international stage, Curry is a two-time SEC champion, a five-time All-American, and received recognition as the SEC Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year in 2020 and the SEC Male Swimmer of the Year in 2022. Curry holds each LSU school record in the sprint freestyle events and was a nine-time NCAA qualifier in his Baton Rouge stint.
LSU’s next appearance at the Summer Games comes in the 50-meter freestyle when current LSU sophomore Jere Hribar competes. Hribar, racing for his country of Croatia, will swim in preliminary heat six at 4:27 a.m. CT on Aug. 1. If Hribar advances, he will swim in the semifinals at 1:44 p.m. CT on the same day. The prelims can be televised on the USA Network and streamed on the Peacock app, while the semifinals will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.
UPDATED SCHEDULE
Thursday, August 1
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats
Time: 4:27 a.m. CT
Watch: USA & Peacock
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals
Time: 1:44 p.m. CT
Watch: NBC & Peacock
Friday, August 2
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL
Time: 1:30 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Adrian Abadia Garcia and Juan-Celaya Hernandez
Event: Three-Meter Synchronized Springboard FINAL ONLY
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Saturday, August 3
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Maggie MacNeil
Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: NBC & Peacock
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals
Time: 1:37 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Sunday, August 4
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL
Time: 11:30 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Maggie MacNeil
Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay FINAL
Time: 12:26 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Wednesday, August 7
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard Prelims
Time: 8:10 a.m. CT
Watch: E! Network/Peacock
Thursday, August 8
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard Semifinals
Time: 3:00 a.m. CT
Watch E! Network/Peacock
Friday, August 9
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard FINAL
Time: 8:00 a.m. CT
Watch: NBC and Peacock