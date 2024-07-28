MacNeil Finishes Fifth in 100-Meter Butterfly At Summer Olympics
PARIS – Former LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil competed in the first of her two Olympic events over the weekend and placed fifth in the 100-meter butterfly final with a time of 56.44 inside the Paris La Defense Arena Sunday afternoon.
MacNeil, who won the Olympic gold medal in the event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, attempted to defend her title after qualifying for the final on Saturday. In preliminary heat three, she placed second with a time of 57.00 and returned in the semifinal, knocking off 45 hundredths of a second to qualify for the final with a time of 56.55.
The next time LSU is represented, Brooks Curry will compete in the 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay on Tuesday, July 30. The preliminary heats for the event start at 6:08 a.m. CT, and the final follows on the same day at 3:01 p.m. CT.
UPDATED SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 30
Brooks Curry
Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay Heats
Time: 6:08 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Brooks Curry
Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay FINAL
Time: 3:01 p.m. CT
Watch: NBC & Peacock
Thursday, August 1
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: USA & Peacock
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals
Time: 1:44 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Friday, August 2
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL
Time: 1:30 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Adrian Abadia Garcia and Juan-Celaya Hernandez
Event: Three-Meter Synchronized Springboard FINAL ONLY
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Saturday, August 3
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Maggie MacNeil
Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: NBC & Peacock
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals
Time: 1:37 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Sunday, August 4
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL
Time: 11:30 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Maggie MacNeil
Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay FINAL
Time: 12:26 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Wednesday, August 7
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard Prelims
Time: 8:10 a.m. CT
Watch: E! Network/Peacock
Thursday, August 8
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard Semifinals
Time: 3:00 a.m. CT
Watch E! Network/Peacock
Friday, August 9
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard FINAL
Time: 8:00 a.m. CT
Watch: NBC and Peacock