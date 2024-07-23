Men’s Tennis Named ITA All-American Team; Three Named Scholar Athletes

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced the 2024 Division I Men’s All-Academic Teams and Scholar Athletes Monday afternoon. LSU Men’s Tennis was named an All-Academic Team along with three Tigers being named Scholar Athletes.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, a program must have a collective grade point average of 3.2 or above for the entire 2023-24 academic year. LSU’s academic achievements coincided with their on-court success this season.

Alessio Vasquez, Ben Koch, and Rudy Ceccon were also named 2024 ITA Scholar Athletes along with the team award. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the 2023-24 academic year. Koch has received this honor twice before in 2022 and 2023. Ceccon and Vasquez have earned this award to conclude their first collegiate year.

