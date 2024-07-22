Women’s Tennis Named an ITA All-Academic Team; Five Tigers Named Scholar Athletes

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team received team and individual honors on Monday as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced the 2024 Division I Women’s ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams. The team was named an ITA All-Academic Team while five Tigers were named ITA Scholar Athletes.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, a program must have a collective grade point average of 3.2 or above for the entire 2023-24 academic year. LSU’s academic achievements coincided with their on-court success this season. In Head Coach Taylor Fogleman’s second season, the Tigers boasted a 16-11 record—a three-win improvement from the previous season—while making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

In addition to the team honor, five athletes received ITA Scholar Athlete honors. Kylie Collins, Carina Holguin, Kinaa Graham, Maya Tahan, and Aran Teixidó Garcia were named to the team. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the 2023-24 academic year. Graham and Holguin earned these honors in their first year at the university. Collins received the honor for the third time in her collegiate career and the second time at LSU, the other being awarded her freshman year at Texas. Tahan and Garcia, the two graduate students on the roster, rounded out the honor for the squad.

