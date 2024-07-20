LSU Captures Eight Individual Honors on the LSWA All-Louisiana Track & Field Team

BATON ROUGE – Seven LSU athletes earned top honors in the 2024 Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-Louisiana Track and Field team announced this weekend.

A panel of track media/communications members nominated and selected the award winners for both men and women. A list was also compiled with the aide of the Track & Field Results Reporting System of the athletes that are honored All-Louisiana best times.

On the men’s side, LSU won all four awards with sprinter Godson Oghenebrume being named top track athlete, while SEC discus champion Claudio Romero was named top field athlete. Relay specialist Jaiden Reid was named freshman of the year, while another sprinter, Myles Thomas, was named newcomer of the year. LSU Coach Dennis Shaver shared Coach of the Year honors with Coach Yhann Plummer of Xavier.

Brianna Lyston of LSU, another sprinter, was named the women’s track athlete of the year, while Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi of ULM, triple jump-long jump specialist, was named the field athlete of 2024. Tima Godbless of LSU was named top freshman, while Tiger Estel Valeanu was named newcomer of the year. Chosen as the women’s coach was Northwestern State’s Coach Mike Heimerman.

Oghenebrume, a junior from Ughelli, Nigeria, finished fourth in the 100 meters at the NCAA Championships and was part of the runner-up NCAA 4×100 relay team for the Tigers. The two-time All-American qualified for the Olympics. He is the back-to-back SEC 100-meter champion and 4X100 relay champion.

Romero was the SEC discus champion and the senior was the No. 1 ranked discus thrower in the nation with his LSU and Chilean record of 67.29 meters (220-7 feet). The senior from Santiago, Chile was the only athlete in the nation with multiple throws over 65 meters.

Freshman Reid, who hails from the Cayman Islands, was part of the SEC Champion and NCAA runner-up 4X100 relay team. He ran a Cayman Islands nation record 20.51 in the 200 meters at the SEC Outdoor Championships. Reid is the No. 3 U20 200-meter runner in the world.

Also on the NCAA and SEC 4X100 meter relay team is newcomer Myles Thomas, a sophomore, who transferred in from Arkansas State. Thomas ran the No. 4 time in LSU history of 6.61 (60 meters) twice indoors. He clocked a 100 meters PR of 10.04 which ranks fourth in LSU history and ninth in the nation.

On the women’s side, Lyston won the indoor SEC and NCAA 60-meter championship along with the conference 100 meters outdoors. She also finished as the NCAA 100 meters runner-up and NCAA 4X100 relay runner-up. The five-time All-American sophomore from Jamaica, posted the LSU record, first in the nation, second in collegiate history time in the 60 meters (7.03) and a third in the nation and first for Jamaicans with 10.91 in the 100.

ULM’s Mbuyi, a junior from France, became the first female Warhawk track and field athlete to earn first team All-American honors in over 30 years with her seventh-place finish in the NCAA championships with a season-best jump of 13.50 meters (44-3 feet). She won the triple at the Sun Belt Championships.

LSU’s Godbless, also from Nigeria, earned three first-team All-American nods. She is the first freshman in the nation to do so since former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson. Godbless qualified for the Olympics in three events (100m, 200m, 4×100).

Valeanu, a transfer from Harvard, contributed six points to help the Tigers win the SEC outdoor team title, including a third-place finish in the SEC discus at 56.65 meters (185-8 feet). She also has the number two toss in LSU history of 57.53 meters (188-7 feet).

The three coaches honored include Shaver who had athletes earn 21 All-American honors along with three SEC champions. The men finished fifth at the SEC outdoor championships.

Plummer’s Xavier team scored 405 points and won by 278 points in the Red River Athletic Conference outdoor meet with his team earning Nine NAIA outdoor national qualifying marks. The team produced six NAIA All-Americans.

Heimerman, the women’s top coach, led the NSU women to both the indoor and outdoor titles in the Southland Conference. The outdoor title was the first outdoor team title in NSU women’s history and he was chosen SLC Coach of the Year for both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

The complete list of best times in the 2024 Outdoor season:

100 Meters (MEN)

Oghenebrume, Godson/LSU/Jr./9.99/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Fleming, Da’Marcus/LSU/Sr./10.03/LSU Alumni Golf/April 20, 2024

Beard, Zachaeus/Northwestern State/Sr./10.03/Corky-Crofoot Shootout/April 26, 2024

100 Meters (WOMEN)

Lyston, Brianna/LSU/So./10.84/LSU Alumni Golf/April 20, 2024

Davies, Thelma/LSU/Sr./10.92/LSU Invitational/April 27, 2024

Godbless, Tima/LSU/Fr./11.03/NCAA East Regional/May 25, 2024

200 Meters (MEN)

Fleming, Da’Marcus/LSU/Sr./20.42/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Beard, Zachaeus/Northwestern St./Sr./20.48/SLC Outdoors/April 20, 2024

Reid, Jaiden/LSU/Fr./20.51/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

200 Meters (Women)

Davies, Thelma/LSU/Sr./22.17/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Lyston, Brianna/LSU/So./22.31/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Godbless, Tima/LSU/Fr./22.63/NCAA East Regional/May 25, 2024

400 Meters (MEN)

Bedell, Dillon/LSU/Jr./45.30/Tom Jones Memorial/April 12, 2024

Jones, Javed/Louisiana/Sr./46.17/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Burrell, Sean/LSU/Sr./46.19/Battle on the Bayou/March 29, 2024

400 Meters (WOMEN)

Onojuvwevwo, Ella/LSU/So./50.57/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Butler, Sanaria/Northwestern St./So./52.09/NCAA East Regional/May 25, 2024

Shaw, Maygan/Northwestern St./Jr./52.59/Johnson NSU Invitational/April 12, 2024

800 Meters (MEN)

Swanson, Mats/LSU/So./1:48.78/LSU Alumni Gold/April 20, 2024

Travis, Isiah/LSU/Sr./1:48.81/LSU Alumni Gold/April 20, 2024

Martin, Alex/McNeese State/Fr./1:49.07/Carl Kight Invitational/April 11, 2024

800 Meters (WOMEN)

Rose, Michaela/LSU/Jr./1:58.37/Bryan Clay Invitational/April 11, 2024

Bangel Batres, Lorena/LSU/Sr./2:03.00/Battle on the Bayou/March 29, 2024

Monk, Montana/LSU/So./2:05.81/Battle on the Bayou/March 29, 2024

1500 Meters (MEN)

Langley, Rhen/LSU/Fr./3:43.72/Battle on the Bayou/March 29, 2024

Kunin, Illia/Tulane/Jr./3:44.97/Bran Clay Invitational/April 11, 2024

El-Fadi, Omer/McNeese/Jr./3:45.71/Bryan Clay Invitational/April 11, 2024

1500 Meters (WOMEN)

Rangel Batres, Lorena/LSU/Sr./4:09.06/NCAA East Regional/May 25, 2024

Rose, Michaela/LSU/Jr./4:18.88/Battle on the Bayou/March 29, 2024

Hardy, Callie/LSU/Jr./4:20.26/Battle on the Bayou/March 29, 2024

5000 Meters (MEN)

Kunin, Illia/Tulane/Jr./13:46.94/Raleigh Relays/March 28, 2024

Jennings, Jack/Tulane/Sr./14:03.01/Wake Forest Invitational/April 19, 2024

Pardo, Evan/New Orleans/So./14:17.67/Texas Relays/March 29, 2024

5000 Meters (WOMEN)

Chesnut, Ella/LSU/So./16:11.49/Brian Clay Invitational/April 11, 2024

Vaquera, Paula/Tulane/So./16:20.79/Bryan Clay Invitational/April 11, 2024

Diaz, Danna/Tulane/Sr./16:34.18/Raleigh Relays/March 28, 2024

10,000 Meters (MEN)

Jennings, Jack/Tulane/Jr./28:28.72/Raleigh Relays/March 28, 2024

Adkins, Ryan/Tulane/Gr./29:55.12/Bryan Clay Invitational/April 11, 2024

Kimutai, Gilbert/McNeese/Jr./31:08.11/Southland Championships/May 9, 2024

10,000 Meters (WOMEN)

Chesnut, Ella/LSU/So./32:46.56/Raleigh Relays/March 28, 2024

Spalitta, Brooke/Louisiana/So./37:16.91/Victor Lopez Classic/March 21, 2024

DeKay, Rebecca/New Orleans/40:08.73/Southland Outdoors/May 9, 2024

100 Hurdles (WOMEN)

Armstrong, Alia/LSU/Sr./12.66/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Phillips, Leah/LSU/Sr./12.71/LSU Invitational/April 27, 2024

Bellamy, Shani’a/LSU/Sr./12.77/LSU Invitational/April 27, 2024

110 Hurdles (MEN)

Sophia, Matthew/LSU/So./13.37/NCAA Championship/June 5, 2024

Stern, Jahiem/LSU/So./13.38/NCAA East Regional/May 22, 2024

Adesola, John/Jr./New Orleans/13.56/NCAA Championships/June 5, 2024

400 Hurdles (MEN)

Burrell, Sean/LSU/Sr./49.44/NCAA East Regional/May 24, 2024

Jones, Javed/Louisiana/Sr./49.44/NCAA East Regional/May 24, 2024

Powell, Jaden/McNeese/Jr./51.32/Southland Outdoors/May 9, 2024

400 Hurdles (WOMEN)

Bellamy, Shani’a/LSU/Sr./55.71/NCAA East Regional/May 25, 2024

Phillips, Leah/LSU/Sr./56.50/Battle on the Bayou/March 29, 2024

White, Garriel/LSU/Jr./56.88/Alumni Golf/April 20, 2024

3000 Steeplechase (MEN)

Peyton Chiasson/Louisiana/Jr./9:07.95/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Kimaiyo, Kevin/McNeese/So./9:37.80/Southland Chmapionships/May 9, 2024

Wong, Mason/Tulane/Gr./9:40.97/East Coast Relays/April 26, 2024

3000 Steeplechase (WOMEN)

Hardy, Callie/LSU/Jr./10:29.37/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Barcenas, Jeny/McNeese/So./10:30.48/Bryan Clay Invitational/April 11, 2024

Pascoa, Marta/McNeese/Jr./10:43.68/Texas Relays/March 27, 2004

4X100 Relay (MEN)

LSU/Myles Thomas, Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid, Godson Oghenebrume/38.19/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Northwestern State/Zachaeus Beard, Cyrus Jacobs, Keontae’ Gaines, Mikkel Johansson/39.25/NCAA East Regional/May 24, 2024

Louisiana/Trejun Jones, Zakhy Munro, Floyd Pond, Jamhad Booth/39.31/Tiger Track Classic/April 20, 2024

4X100 Relay (WOMEN)

LSU/Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies, Leah Phillips, Tima Godbless/42.49/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Northwestern State/Maygan Shaw, Sanaria Butler, Vanessa Balde, Lynell Washington/44.43/Johnson NSU Invitational/April 12, 2024

Louisiana/Amairi Ashford, Ta’La Spates, Kennedy London, Mari Robinson/44.71/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

4X400 Relay (MEN)

LSU/Sean Burrell, Salim Epps, Shakeem McKay, Dillon Bedell/3:01.28/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Northwestern St./Desmond Duncan, Cyrus Jacobs, Zachaeus Beard, Jaysaun Smith/3:08.27/Southland Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Louisiana/Antoni Hoyte-Small, Javed Jones, Darrius Charles, Jarell Joseph/3:08.75/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

4X400 Relay (WOMEN)

LSU/Ella Onojuvwewo, Shani’a Bellamy, Michaela Rose, Garriel White/3:26.55/LSU Invitational/April 27, 2024

Northwestern St./Maygan Shaw, Sanaria Butler, Tranasia Jones, Vanessa Balde/3:29.22/NCAA East Regional/May 25, 2024

Louisiana Tech/Jamara Patterson, Joy Usenbor, Saran Kouyate, Jenaia Williams/3:37.99/C-USA Outdoors/May 9, 2024

High Jump (MEN)

Chadenga, Kuda/LSU/Jr./7-3.25/Alumni Gold/April 20, 2024

Stevic, Slavko/SE Louisiana/Sr./7-2.25/Louisiana Classic/March 15, 2024

Smith, Roman/Southern/Jr./7-1.75/SWAC Outdoors/May 2, 2024

High Jump (WOMEN)

Smalls, Morgan/LSU/Sr./6-0.5/NCAA East Regional/May 25, 2024

Famous, Sakari/McNeese/Sr./5-11.5/Southland Championships/May 9, 2024

Williams, A’reil/Louisiana Tech/Fr./5-9.25/C-USA Outdoors/May 10, 2024

Washington, Kennedy/Louisiana/Sr./5-9.25/Johnson NSU Invitational/April 12, 2024

Veal, Alaysha/Louisiana/Fr./5-9.25/Johnson NSU Invitational/April 12, 2024

Pole Vault (MEN)

Domingue, Beau/LSU/So./17-0.75/Alumni Golf/April 20, 2024

Aime, Kameron/LSU/Sr./16-8.75/Hurricane Invitational/March 15, 2024

Russell, Nick/Louisiana/Sr./16-5.5/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Pole Vault (WOMEN)

Brown, Madison/Northwestern St./Sr./13-4.25/Corky-Crofoot Shootout/April 26, 2024

Duplantis, Johanna/LSU/Sr./13-1.5/Battle on the Bayou/March 29, 2024

Broussard, Annemarie/Northwestern St./Sr./12-11.5/Corky-Crofoot Shootout/April 26, 2004

Long Jump (MEN)

Murphy, Christopher/New Orleans/Jr./25-4.75/Southland Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Bullock, Ji’eem/LSU/Sr./25-2/LSU Invitational/April 27, 2004

Lambert, Lawrence/Grambling/So./25-2/Southern Invitational/May 10, 2024

Long Jump (WOMEN)

Small, Morgan/LSU/Sr./21-6.75/Battle on the Bayou/March 29, 2024

Ilunga Mbuyi, Eunice/ULM/Jr./20-6.25/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Butler, Sanaria/Northwestern State/So./20-5.25/Mt. SAC Relays/April 17, 2024

Triple Jump (MEN)

Nelson, Jeremy/Louisiana/So./52-10.75/NCAA East Regional/May 24, 2024

Alexander, Seth/Xavier/Sr./50-9.25/NAIA Nationals/May 24, 2024

Hamilton, Lance/SE Louisiana/Jr./50-8.25/Texas Relays/March 27, 2024

Triple Jump (WOMEN)

Ilunga Mbuyi, Eunice/ULM/Jr./43-10.5/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Smalls, Morgan/LSU/Sr./43-2.5/LSU Invitational/April 27, 2024

Fingers, Taylor/LSU/Fr./42-6/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Shot Put (MEN)

Gumbs, Djimon/Northwestern St./Sr./66-7/Corky-Crofoot Shootout/April 26, 2024

Meyer, John/LSU/Sr./64-7/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Francis, Marcus/McNeese/59-10.5/Southland Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Shot Put (WOMEN)

Valeanu, Estel/LSU/Sr./52-6.75/LSU Alumni Golf/April 20, 2024

Williams, Shakera/Northwestern St./Jr./48-11.5/NSU Invitational/April 12, 2024

Russell, Jaslyn/McNeese/So./47-5.75/Southland Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Discus (MEN)

Romero, Claudio/LSU/Sr./220-9/LSU Alumni Golf/April 20, 2024

Gumbs, Diamante/Northwestern St./Sr./195-2/NCAA East Regional/May 24, 2024

Gumbs, Djimon/Northwestern St./Sr./186-3/Corky-Crofoot Shootout/April 26, 2024

Discus (WOMEN)

Valeanu, Estel/LSU/Sr./188-9/LSU Invitational/April 27, 2024

Hines, Kimola/Louisiana/Jr./171-1/Crimson Tide Invitational/April 5, 2024

Washington, Kaitlyn/Northwestern St./So./170-2/LSU Alumni Gold/April 20, 2024

Hammer (MEN)

Webb, Terrell/SE Louisiana/Sr./213-11/Talley Invitational/March 23, 2024

Witte, Johnathan/LSU/Jr./200-11/LSU Invitational/April 27, 2024

Visser, Gerrit/SE Louisiana/Jr./196-2/Southern Miss Invitational/March 29, 2024

Hammer (WOMEN)

Lee, Mariah/McNeese/Sr./193-5/Warhawk Classic/April 26, 2024

Murray, Lily/Louisiana/Fr./189-11/Talley Invitational/March 23, 2024

Valeanu, Estel/LSU/Sr./188-1/SEC Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Javelin (MEN)

Lawrence, Will/LSU/Jr./245-4/Jones Memorial/April 12, 2024

Larriviere, Jack/LSU/So./234-11/LSU Alumni Gold/April 20, 2024

Rimes, Jackson/LSU/Jr./233-8/Hurricane Invitational/March 15, 2024

Javelin (WOMEN)

Spooner, Trinity/LSU/Fr./181-3/LSU Alumni Gold/April 20, 2024

Guillory, Alexis/LSU/Fr./164-9/Hurricane Invitational/March 15, 2024

Beard, Blanche/McNeese/Sr./164-5/Texas Relays/March 27, 2024

Heptathlon (WOMEN)

Raud-Gumiel, Claudine/ULM/Jr./5496/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Talley, Morgan/McNeese/Sr./5204/Southland Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Walls, Taylor/Louisiana/Sr./5189/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Decathlon (MEN)

Bovo, Federico/Louisiana/Fr./6830/Sun Belt Outdoors/May 9, 2024

Holland, Aiden/LA Tech/Jr./5420/C-USA Outdoors/May 11, 2024

