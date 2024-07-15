Softball Signs Three Experienced Players from the Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head Coach Beth Torina announces the additions of infielder Avery Hodge, outfielder Jalia Lassiter, and pitcher Ashley Vallejo to the LSU softball team’s 2025 roster.

Hodge is a two-time national champion at Oklahoma, coming off a 2024 season with 21 hits, a .284 batting average, 28 runs, nine RBIs, and six extra-base hits. She also tallied four hits, including two doubles and four runs scored, in the 2024 Women’s College World Series to help the Sooners win the national title. During her two seasons at OU, Hodge maintained a .278 batting average, accumulating 27 hits, 49 runs, 12 RBI, and eight stolen bases. Hodge will join the LSU Tigers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Lassiter – a two-time NFCA South All-Region selection – led Ole Miss last season with 61 hits and had a .314 batting average. She also recorded 16 extra-base hits, including four triples, four home runs, 34 runs, 29 RBI, and stole 18 bases. Last season in the outfield, Lassiter registered a .987 fielding percentage with one error in 77 chances. In her two years with the Rebels, Lassiter logged a .302 batting average with 109 hits, including nine triples and seven home runs, 72 runs scored, 51 RBI, 47 walks, and 37 stolen bases. The Atmore, Ala. native is sound defensively with a .994 career fielding percentage, 171 putouts, four assists, and one error in 176 chances. Lassiter comes to LSU with two years of eligibility remaining.

Vallejo pitched four seasons at McNeese, where she has a 45-24 record in the circle behind a 2.44 ERA with 306 strikeouts in 416.2 innings pitched. She has thrown 16 shutouts in her career and has recorded two saves. Vallejo helped lead the Cowgirls to three consecutive regular-season Southland Conference (SLC) titles and is a two-time All-SLC selection. In 2022, Vallejo was a 2022 NFCA South All-Region selection and the 2022 SLC Pitcher of the Year. Vallejo will join the Tigers with one year of eligibility remaining.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.