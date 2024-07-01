Three Gymnasts Named To 2024 CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE – Three LSU gymnasts earned 2024 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors for their efforts in the classroom this year.



Savannah Schoenherr, Kiya Johnson and Ashley Cowan were all named to this year’s Academic All-District team. In order to earn the honors, the student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher and must have competed in 90 percent of the institution’s games/contests/sets played.

This year’s honor marks the first in their career for all three Tigers from the CSC.

Schoenherr joined the Tigers for her final season in 2024 and competed in all but one meet for LSU on vault and bars and had five appearances on beam. As a sixth-year senior, she posted season high’s of 9.950 on vault and bars and a 9.925 on beam.



The Athens, Georgia native earned a 3.583 GPA this year and is set to complete her masters in leadership and human resource development this summer.

Johnson, a native of Dallas, Texas, finished the year with a GPA of 3.655 to claim her first CSC Academic Award. After returning from injury the previous season, Johnson was a mainstay in the all-around for the Tigers this year and helped lead the program to its first national championship.



She competed in every meet in 2024 with season highs of 9.950 on vault, bars and beam, 10.0 on floor and a 39.675 in the all-around.

A key piece to the bars lineup, Cowan competed in all but one meet for the Tigers, posting a season and career best 9.950 on the event in 2024.



The Hillsborough, North Carolina, native finished the year with a GPA of 3.829, also earning her a spot on the President’s List.

Between the three, they combined for two individual SEC titles and seven All-America honors in 2024. Cowan and Johnson also earned SEC Academic Honor Roll honors earlier this year.



The 2024 Academic All-District Women’s At-Large teams, selected by the CSC, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in competition and in the classroom.

Schoenherr, Johnson and Cowan now advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, which will be announced on Tuesday, July 16.



Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.