Gaunt Named All-Louisiana Men's Golfer Of The Year

BATON ROUGE– LSU golfer Connor Gaunt was named Player of the Year on the All-Louisiana Men’s college golf team as announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Freshman Jay Mendell and senior Drew Doyle were first team selections alongside Gaunt, giving the Tigers three All-Louisiana First Team golfers for the third year in a row.

Gaunt, a graduate student from Cabot, Arkansas, enjoyed a stellar final season with the Tigers. The Louisiana Player of the Year led the team in scoring average with a 71.05 and seven top-ten finishes. Gaunt finished the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Dallas, Texas at T3 while posting a 13-under 203 (64-70-69), and the LSU standout also finished the Everett Buick GMC Classic tied for third with a 7-under 209 performance (69-74-66).

All-SEC freshman team member Mendell had a strong first season with the Tigers. Mendell, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, finished his freshman campaign with a 72.36 scoring average across 39 rounds of golf.

Mendell also won the Hall Williams Collegiate with a 10-under 203 (67-68-68) to secure his first victory as a Tiger.

Doyle earned his third award from the LSWA after winning Freshman of the Year in 2021 and Player of the Year in 2023.

Over 22 rounds, Doyle finished with an even par scoring average of 71.95. Doyle’s best finish of the season was T4 at the Hootie at Bulls Bay, shooting a 5-under 211 (72-69-70).

The complete All-Louisiana College Men’s Golf Team:

Player of the Year: Connor Gaunt, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Nilo Maki-Petaja, Louisiana Tech

Coach of the Year: Jeff Lorio, New Orleans

First Team

Connor Gaunt, LSU

Nilo Maki-Petaja, Louisiana Tech

Jay Mendell, LSU

Drew Doyle, LSU

Andrew Bennett, Centenary College

Second Team

Melan Dhaubhadel, ULM

Kyle Bennett, New Orleans

Grayson Glorioso, Southeastern

Malan Potgieter, Louisiana

Matt Weber, New Orleans