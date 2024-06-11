Tennis Alumni Venus And Skupski Partner Up For Doubles

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tennis alumni, Michael Venus and Neal Skupski, will pair up in doubles to play the grass court season together this week at the ATP 500 and going through Wimbledon.

They will play at ATP 500 in London, England, ATP 250 in Eastbourne, England, and will end the season at Wimbledon.

Venus created a new line in history for LSU men’s tennis. He played for the Tigers from 2006-2009 and earned 26 doubles wins and 40 singles wins. In his senior season, he finished at No. 7 in the singles rankings. He was the first in Tiger history to earn the D’Novo/ITA All-American title. In his professional tennis career, he has won an ATP title on grass courts and has reached the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon in four of the nine times he has played. Currently, he is ranked No. 26 in doubles by the ATP.

Skupski had an elite college career while playing for the Tigers from 2008-2012. He earned 75 singles wins and 77 doubles wins throughout his time at LSU. In his senior season, he had a season high doubles rank at No. 24. In his professional career, he has achieved a No. 1 doubles ranking in the world. He has won three grass court doubles titles including Wimbledon in 2023. In doubles, he currently sits at the No. 12 rank.

Venus and Skupksi played one season together as doubles partners in 2009. That year, they were ranked No. 4 in doubles. They went 15-7 on the season with all appearances on the No. 1 court.

