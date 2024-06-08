Track & Field’s Men Finish 16th Overall at the NCAA Outdoor Championship

EUGENE, Ore. – The LSU men’s track & field team closed their 2024 season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday, hosted by Oregon at the historic Hayward Field.

LSU’s men finished the outdoor season placing 16th as a team with a total of 17 points. Junior Godson Oghenebrume led the scoring for the Tigers with seven total between the 100 meter and 4x100m relay.

The day started with the men’s 4×100-meter relay making their way to a second-place finish a year after claiming gold. The team of Myles Thomas, Da’Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid and Godson Oghenebrume laid down a time of 38.21 seconds to claim the silver medal. Possibly the most impressive part of the men’s relay was Thomas being hit in the face on the first leg and still being able to get the pass off in the first exchange. This was the second time the quartet put down a top-five time on the all-time collegiate performance list this season.

Oghenebrume was not done on the day as he came back for the men’s 100-meter dash. The Nigerian returned this year as the runner-up from last season, and finished the day in fourth place. Oghenebrume clocked a time of 10.02 seconds to earn his second First Team All-American nod of the day and his fourth since last season. The fourth-place finish scored five points for the men.

Sophomore Matthew Sophia made his first NCAA final this week and was able to score for the Tigers in the end. Sophia took eighth place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.53 seconds (+0.1 m/s) and scored one point for the men’s squad. The Netherlands native made massive improvements this season after finishing 12th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last year as a freshman. Sophia’s top-eight finish earned him his initial First Team All-American honor as a Tiger.

Senior Sean “Squirrel” Burrell competed in the final 400-meter-hurdle race of his career on Friday, finishing eighth overall and scoring one point for the Tigers. Burrell collected the third First Team All-American honor in his primary event after clocking a time of 51.17 seconds. He will end his career with the Tigers as the second-fastest in LSU history with his PR of 47.85 seconds behind Coach Bennie Brazell (47.67).

The men’s 4×400-meter relay team closed out the day for the Tigers, finishing seventh overall with a time of 3:01.57. The team consisting of Burrell, Shakeem McKay, Salim Epps and Dillon Bedell score two points for LSU and finished the season with First Team All-American honors.

