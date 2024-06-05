Connor Gaunt Named Honorable Mention PING All-American

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate golfer Connor Gaunt has been named to the 2024 NCAA Division I PING All-American Honorable Mention Team, the GCAA announced on Wednesday morning

“It is such a great honor and was definitely a goal of mine before the year started,” said Gaunt. “I was blessed to play well this year and to get recognized for it is amazing. My coaches and teammates pushed me everyday and can’t thank them enough. My family is so supportive and I also can’t thank them enough.”

The Cabot, Ark. native put together his best golf in his final season competing in collegiate golf. After spending a year in Division II at Arkansas Tech, Gaunt transferred to LSU where he went on to contribute for three years and then lead his team in almost every category in his fifth and final season.

Gaunt’s 2023-24 season stroke average of 71.05 etches his name in the record book as the second best season average in program history. The best season average is owned by none other than Sam Burns with a 70.05 in the 2016-17 season.

“I feel honored to have that stat and it was a lot of hard work getting there,” added Gaunt on is spot in the record book. “It is amazing to have that especially with how many great golfers that have come through LSU.”

The graduate student finished in the top-5 seven times individually this season through 13 events. Gaunt’s last round out was in the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships where he finished tied for eighteenth in Carlsbad.

Gaunt’s lowest round of the season was back in October where he fired an 8-under 64 in the first round at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Gaunt went on to finish tied for third in the Stephens Cup. In the following tournament, Gaunt finished tied for third once again at 7-under 209 in his home state at the Everett Buick GMC Classic. The highest finish of his season was second at 9-under 204 in the Hal Williams Collegiate, his teammate Jay Mendell won individual honors at 10-under 203.

Gaunt placed fourth at the Valero Texas Open with a 5-under 211, finished tied for fifth in the season opener at the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff with a 4-under 212, and finished tied for fifth at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at 5-under 211 less than a month ago.

Gaunt earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees while in Baton Rouge and plans to pursue professional golf following graduation.

