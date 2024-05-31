LSU Adds Distance Runner Ava Gumb to Class of 2024 Signees

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are signing Saint Joseph Hill Academy’s Ava Gumb, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Friday.

“When choosing a college, I found LSU to be a place where I could strive to be the best runner I can, surrounded by teammates who share the same drive as me,” said Gumb. “I can’t wait for my teammates and I to push each other towards our individual goals, while lifting the entire team toward success.”

The Staten Island, N.Y., native most recently competed at the NY and BQ CHSAA Sectional Championships. Gumb finished first in the 3000 meter with a time of 10:33.92 and third in javelin with a throw of 26.26 meters (86’ 2”).

With her high school career all wrapped up, Gumb holds personal-best times of 5:11.22 in the 1600 meter, 9:58.37 in the 3000 meter, 10:38 in the 3200 meter, and 17:43.25 in the 5000 meter.

Gumb will join a stacked women’s distance class of 2024 that includes seven other new additions in Maddie Gump, Jenna Key, Ahry Comer, Anna Pierce, Yuya Sawada, Taylor Tarpley and Emerald Kehr.

