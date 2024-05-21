Track & Field Ready for the Four-Day NCAA East First Round in Lexington

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is kicking off the initial qualifying rounds of the NCAA meets with the NCAA East First Round hosted at Kentucky’s UK Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Ky. The four-day meet will be streamed lived on ESPN+.

LSU will have 42 student-athletes (21 men, 21 women) competing this week at the NCAA East First Round. The first day of the meet (Wednesday) is set to start at 9 a.m. CT for LSU with the men’s hammer throw.

Live coverage of the NCAA East First Round will air on ESPN+, starting at 4:58 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 3:58 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The broadcast talent includes Katelyn Hutchison and Noah Frary.

The Tigers will be represented at this week’s NCAA East First Round by 42 student athletes across 55 entries. The women are heading to this year’s meet with 10 more entries and six more members than last year’s team. The men will have two more entries than last year.

LSU’s 31 entries on the women’s side are the most among all teams heading to the NCAA East First Round. Overall, they are tied for first in the nation with Arkansas who will have 31 entries to lead the West.

To mirror the format of the national meet, the First Round will be contested over four days with alternating men’s and women’s programs. The NCAA West First Round will take place the same weekend at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Ark. The top 12 in each event advance to Eugene, Ore., for the 2024 NCAA Championships (June 5-8). Listed below are all 55 entries for LSU and more info pertaining the upcoming meets.

Women’s Qualifiers | 31 entries, 21 student-athletes

100 (4) Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam 200 (4) Thelma Davies, Brianna Lyston, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam 400 (1) Ella Onojuvwevwo 800 (2) Michaela Rose, Montana Monk 1500 (2) Lorena Rangel-Batres, Callie Hardy 5000 (1) Ella Chesnut 100h (4) Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Shani’a Bellamy, Sydney Clemens 400h (3) Shani’a Bellamy, Leah Phillips, Garriel White 4 x 100 Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies, Leah Phillips, Tima Godbless (Aniyah Bigam) 4 x 400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Shani’a Bellamy, Michaela Rose, Garriel White (Brianna Lyston) HJ (1) Morgan Smalls LJ (1) Morgan Smalls TJ (3) Morgan Smalls, Taylor Fingers, Djoma Praise DT (1) Estel Valeanu JT (2) Trinity Spooner, Alexis Guillory

Men’s Qualifiers | 24 entries, 21 student-athletes

100 (4) Godson Oghenebrume, Da’Marcus Fleming, Myles Thomas, Jaiden Reid 200 (2) Da’Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid 400 (2) Dillon Bedell, Shakeem McKay 110h (2) Jahiem Stern, Matthew Sophia 400h (1) Sean “Squirrel” Burrell 4 x 100 Myles Thomas, Da’Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid, Godson Oghenebrume (Shakeem McKay) 4 x 400 Sean Burrell, Salim Epps, Shakeem McKay, Dillon Bedell (Myles Thomas) HJ (2) Kuda Chadenga, Isaac Onuoha PV (1) Beau Domingue LJ (1) Ji’eem Bullock SP (1) John Meyer DT (2) Claudio Romero, Jevan Parara HT (1) Luke Witte JT (3) Will Lawrence, Jack Larriviere, Tzuriel Pedigo

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.

