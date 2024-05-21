Track & Field Ready for the Four-Day NCAA East First Round in Lexington
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is kicking off the initial qualifying rounds of the NCAA meets with the NCAA East First Round hosted at Kentucky’s UK Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Ky. The four-day meet will be streamed lived on ESPN+.
LSU will have 42 student-athletes (21 men, 21 women) competing this week at the NCAA East First Round. The first day of the meet (Wednesday) is set to start at 9 a.m. CT for LSU with the men’s hammer throw.
Live coverage of the NCAA East First Round will air on ESPN+, starting at 4:58 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 3:58 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The broadcast talent includes Katelyn Hutchison and Noah Frary.
Wednesday: ESPN+ Stream (4:58 p.m.)
Thursday: ESPN+ Stream (4:58 p.m.)
Friday: ESPN+ Stream (3:58 p.m.)
Saturday: ESPN+ Stream (3:58 p.m.)
The Tigers will be represented at this week’s NCAA East First Round by 42 student athletes across 55 entries. The women are heading to this year’s meet with 10 more entries and six more members than last year’s team. The men will have two more entries than last year.
LSU’s 31 entries on the women’s side are the most among all teams heading to the NCAA East First Round. Overall, they are tied for first in the nation with Arkansas who will have 31 entries to lead the West.
To mirror the format of the national meet, the First Round will be contested over four days with alternating men’s and women’s programs. The NCAA West First Round will take place the same weekend at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Ark. The top 12 in each event advance to Eugene, Ore., for the 2024 NCAA Championships (June 5-8). Listed below are all 55 entries for LSU and more info pertaining the upcoming meets.
Women’s Qualifiers | 31 entries, 21 student-athletes
|100 (4)
|Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam
|200 (4)
|Thelma Davies, Brianna Lyston, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam
|400 (1)
|Ella Onojuvwevwo
|800 (2)
|Michaela Rose, Montana Monk
|1500 (2)
|Lorena Rangel-Batres, Callie Hardy
|5000 (1)
|Ella Chesnut
|100h (4)
|Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Shani’a Bellamy, Sydney Clemens
|400h (3)
|Shani’a Bellamy, Leah Phillips, Garriel White
|4 x 100
|Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies, Leah Phillips, Tima Godbless (Aniyah Bigam)
|4 x 400
|Ella Onojuvwevwo, Shani’a Bellamy, Michaela Rose, Garriel White (Brianna Lyston)
|HJ (1)
|Morgan Smalls
|LJ (1)
|Morgan Smalls
|TJ (3)
|Morgan Smalls, Taylor Fingers, Djoma Praise
|DT (1)
|Estel Valeanu
|JT (2)
|Trinity Spooner, Alexis Guillory
Men’s Qualifiers | 24 entries, 21 student-athletes
|100 (4)
|Godson Oghenebrume, Da’Marcus Fleming, Myles Thomas, Jaiden Reid
|200 (2)
|Da’Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid
|400 (2)
|Dillon Bedell, Shakeem McKay
|110h (2)
|Jahiem Stern, Matthew Sophia
|400h (1)
|Sean “Squirrel” Burrell
|4 x 100
|Myles Thomas, Da’Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid, Godson Oghenebrume (Shakeem McKay)
|4 x 400
|Sean Burrell, Salim Epps, Shakeem McKay, Dillon Bedell (Myles Thomas)
|HJ (2)
|Kuda Chadenga, Isaac Onuoha
|PV (1)
|Beau Domingue
|LJ (1)
|Ji’eem Bullock
|SP (1)
|John Meyer
|DT (2)
|Claudio Romero, Jevan Parara
|HT (1)
|Luke Witte
|JT (3)
|Will Lawrence, Jack Larriviere, Tzuriel Pedigo
