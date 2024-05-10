Track & Field Advances 12 on Day Two of the SEC Outdoor Championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The LSU track and field team closed out day two of the SEC Outdoor Championships on Friday with 12 Tigers advancing in their respective events.

After two days of action at the SEC Outdoor Championships the LSU women sit in 10th with 11 points and the men sit in seventh with 18 points.

In the men’s high jump, Kuda Chadenga claimed the highest finish so far this weekend for the Tigers with silver. The Zimbabwean cleared a height of 2.19 meters (7’ 2.25”) to score eight points on the day.

From one jumping event to another, Morgan Smalls scored four points with her fifth-place finish in the women’s long jump. The senior jumped out to a day’s best of 6.24 meters (20’ 5.75”) on her second attempt to claim her scoring position. She will compete in both the triple and high jump events tomorrow to close out her week.

Senior John Meyer also finished fifth overall in his event, scoring four points in the men’s shot put. Meyer reached a distance of 19.68 meters (64’ 6.75”) on his fifth throw to add more points for the talented throws’ squad.

To close out the night Callie Hardy added another point to the women’s side with her eighth-place finish. The junior clocked a new personal-best time of 10:29.37 to score the point, which improves her No. 5 time on the LSU-performance list.

The hurdle squad made quick work of the competition in the heats on Friday. The women’s team advanced four with Alia Armstrong, Shani’a Bellamy, Sydney Clemens and Leah Phillips. Armstrong led the way with a season-best time of 12.66 seconds (+1.6 m/s), which ranks her second in the nation this season. Jahiem Stern was the lone athlete of the men’s hurdlers to advance, clocking a time of 13.45 seconds (+ 1.5 m/s) to win his heat.

In the women’s 400 meter, Ella Onojuvwevwo clocked a new PR of 50.57 seconds to finish second in her heat and earn an auto-qualifying spot. The Nigerian’s time broke the 27-year-old record of 50.60 seconds, and moved her up to No. 5 in the nation and No. 5 on the all-time Nigerian performance list.

Five Tigers in the women’s and men’s 100-meter heats advanced onto the SEC finals. Sophomore Brianna Lyston led the way for the women with a time of 11.09 seconds (+0.3 m/s), which was the first wind-legal-collegiate time in her career. Thelma Davies and Tima Godbless also advanced with Lyston. On the men’s side Godson Oghenebrume clocked 10.05 seconds (+0.6 m/s) to finish first in the heats, and Myles Thomas qualified by time with 10.16 seconds (+0.6 m/s).

Senior Lorena Rangel Batres qualified for her second final of the week after competing in the 1500-meter prelims on Friday. Rangel Batres clocked a time of 4:19.94 to win the second heat and finish second overall in the prelims. She will attempt the 800 meter/1500 meter double tomorrow.

