Mendell and Gaunt Earn All-SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE – Jay Mendell was named to the 2024 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team, the league office announced on Friday. The awards were voted on by all 14 of the SEC Men’s Golf head coaches.

Mendell is a freshman out of nearby Lafayette, La. who wasted no time establishing himself as an integral part of the Tiger’s lineup. The freshman started in all 11 events for LSU as he earned five top ten finishes.

Mendell finished at the very top of the leaderboard twice this season. He won individual honors at the Hal Williams Collegiate where he finished 10-under 203 to win the first individual tournament of hisd collegiate career. Mendell was 6-under 210 at The Hootie in Bulls Bay where he finished tied for first at the end of stroke play before falling in a playoff.

Other top finishes for Mendell include 1-under 215 in the season opener at the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff, tied for third at 7-under 209 in October when LSU won the Everett Buick GMC Classic, and tied for seventh at 4-under 212 in his hometown on the course he grew up on at Oakbourne Country Club.

Graduate Connor Gaunt was named to the Community Service Team for Men’s Golf in the SEC having been a leader on the team and in the community. Gaunt has served in several civic and community endeavors during his time at LSU. Those activities include being the team representative for SAAC, an active member with FCA, and participating in various LSU Tiger Life events such as the Halloween BOOZAR, the TAF Thank-A-Thon, The Thankful Tiger Drive and MLK Day of Service.

Gaunt and Mendell will be back in action to lead the Tigers as LSU hosts an NCAA Regional next week at the University Club in Baton Rouge. The three-day stroke play event will begin Monday morning May 13th and run through Wednesday the 15th, play 18 holes each day. Fans are encouraged to come out and support as admission is free.

2024 ALL-SEC HONORS:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt

Alex Goff, Kentucky

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Clinard, Auburn

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Jack Lundin, Missouri

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt

Jacob Skov Olesen, Arkansas

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M

Jake Hall, Tennessee

Bryce Lewis, Tennessee

Alex Goff, Kentucky

Ian Gilligan, Florida

J.M. Butler, Auburn

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt

Ben van Wyk, Georgia

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Jack Turner, Florida

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Camden Smith, Georgia

Jay Mendell, LSU

Thomas Curry, Arkansas

Bruce Murphy, Tennessee

COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Thomas Ponder, Alabama

Kaelen Dulany, Arkansas

Ryan Eshleman, Auburn

Rylan Shim, Florida

Caleb Manuel, Georgia

Tanner Parks, Kentucky

Connor Gaunt, LSU

Tom Fischer, Ole Miss

Jack Lundin, Missouri

Rafe Reynolds, South Carolina

Vishnu Sadagopan, Texas A&M

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt