Track & Field’s Current and Former Tigers Show out at LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The LSU track and field team closed out their final regular-season meet of the season on Saturday as they hosted the LSU Invitational at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

As always, the 4×100-meter relays kicked off the final home meet of the season on Saturday. The men’s 4×100 team continue to make huge improvements ever since they added freshman Jaiden Reid and swapped Da’Marcus Fleming to the second leg. Adding on Myles Thomas and Godson Oghenebrume to the mix and you get back-to-back weeks with a new nation-leading time. The squad beat Japan and Athletics Canada with their time of 38.40 seconds, which puts them at No. 7 on the all-time LSU performance list.

Oghenebrume and Thomas were not done as they moved on to the 100 meter later in the day and clocked new wind-aided season-best times. Oghenebrume won the event with a time of 10.00 seconds (+2.3 m/s), moving him up to No. 4 in the nation for 2024. Thomas continues to see massive improvements in his first year with LSU as he clocked an all-conditions best of 10.07 seconds (+2.9 m/s) to finish in third. His new season-best time puts him at No. 7 in the nation.

Another relay squad that got the job done on Saturday with a top-10 time on the all-time LSU-performance list was the women’s 4×400-meter relay. The team consisting of Ella Onojuvwevwo, Shani’a Bellamy, Michaela Rose and Garriel White clocked a time of 3:26.55, which puts them at No. 4 on the all-time-performance list. The splits for the 4×400 went 1:43.169 (Onojuvwevwo & Bellamy), 51.295 (Rose) and 52.077 (White). With their new season best the Tigers moved up to second in the nation for 2024.

Bellamy made some noise earlier in the day alongside her hurdle partners, Leah Phillips and Alia Armstrong. Phillips led the charge on an amazing day for the women’s 100-meter hurdles, clocking the No. 4 time in LSU PL history and No. 2 time in the nation of 12.71 seconds to finish first among collegiate athletes. Right behind her was Bellamy with the No. 7 time in LSU PL history and No. 4 time in the nation of 12.77 seconds. And in just her second meet of the outdoor season, Armstrong clocked a time of 12.84 seconds that ranks her seventh overall in the nation and shaves a massive amount off of last week’s time of 13.29.

Over in throws, Estel Valeanu continues to have an amazing season for the Tigers. She took the win on Saturday in discus throw with a mark of 57.53 meters (188’ 9”), improving her No. 2 spot on the all-time LSU PL. Her PR still sits at 58.25 meters (191’ 1”) from last season’s NCAA Outdoor Championships.

LSU will head off to Gainesville, Fla., for the SEC Outdoor Championships hosted at James G. Pressly Stadium, May 9-11.

