LSU's Jordan Wright Named First-Team All-Louisiana By LSWA
BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Jordan Wright was named first-team Wednesday on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana basketball team for his efforts this past season.
Wright joined the Tigers for the 2023-24 season after playing for four seasons and graduating from Vanderbilt after the 2022-23 school year. He joined the Tiges for his final season of collegiate basketball and helped the Tigers to a postseason bid in the 2024 National Invitation Tournament.
The native of Waggaman, who had his number retired during the season by Baton Rouge’s The Dunham School, averaged 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Wright had a streak of 18 straight games in double figures which was LSU’s longest since Cam Thomas did so in 19 straight in 2021, and he became just the third LSU player in the past 25 years to have a game of at least 25 points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists when he posted 27 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists against Ole Miss.
The 2023-24 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Basketball teams were selected by a statewide vote of school sports information directors and media members.
2023-24 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Basketball Teams
First Team
Shahada Wells, G, Gr., McNeese, Fort Worth, Texas
17.8 points per game, 4.7 assists per game, Southland Conference Player of the Year, SLC Newcomer of the Year, Major Madness First-Team All-American
Isaiah Crawford, F, Gr., Louisiana Tech, Fort Worth, Texas
16.3 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, Conference USA Player of the Year, CUSA Defensive Player of the Year, NABC All-District First Team
Daniel Batcho, F, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech, Paris, France
15.2 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, Conference USA Newcomer of the Year
Diante Smith, F, Sr., Nicholls, Fort Walton Beach, Florida
16.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southland Conference
Jordan Wright, F, Gr., LSU, Waggaman, Louisiana
15.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game
Player of the Year: Shahada Wells, G, McNeese
Newcomer of the Year: Shahada Wells, G, McNeese
Freshman of the Year: John Awoke, Bossier Parish Community College
Coach of the Year: Will Wade, McNeese
Second Team
Kobe Julien, F, R-Jr., UL Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
17.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, Second-Team All-Sun Belt
Kevin Cross, F, Sr., Tulane, Little Rock, Arkansas
17.5 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference
Christian Shumate, F, Jr., McNeese, Chicago, Illinois
12. 1points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year
Nick Caldwell, G/F, Sr., Southeastern Louisiana, Prairieville, Louisiana
15.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southland Conference
Kintavious Dozier, G, Jr., Grambling, Lanett, Alabama
13.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference
Third Team
Kashie Natt, G, Jr., LSU-Alexandria, Rayville, Louisiana
17.4 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year
Jordan Johnson, G, Sr., New Orleans, Memphis, Tennessee
21.3 points per game, 3.8 steals per game, Second-Team All-Southland Conference
Jamal Gibson, F, Fr., SUNO, New Orleans, Louisiana
21 points per game, 15.8 rebounds per game, Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year
DJ Richards, F, So., McNeese, Houston, Texas
11.4 points per game, 45.1 3-point shooting percentage, Southland Conference All-Tournament Team
TJ Jones, G, 5Y, Xavier, Opelousas, Louisiana
14.0 points per game, 4.8 assists per game, First-Team All-Red River Athletic Conference
Seth Thomas, F, Sr., Centenary, Kilgore, Texas
16.2 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
Honorable Mention (Appeared on at least 25 percent of ballots)
CJ Carpenter, G, Sr., LSU-Shreveport, Natchitoches, Louisiana
Joe Charles, F, Jr., UL Lafayette, Carencro, Louisiana
Tra’Michael Moton, G, Gr., Grambling, Shreveport, Louisiana