LSU's Jordan Wright Named First-Team All-Louisiana By LSWA

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Jordan Wright was named first-team Wednesday on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana basketball team for his efforts this past season.

Wright joined the Tigers for the 2023-24 season after playing for four seasons and graduating from Vanderbilt after the 2022-23 school year. He joined the Tiges for his final season of collegiate basketball and helped the Tigers to a postseason bid in the 2024 National Invitation Tournament.

The native of Waggaman, who had his number retired during the season by Baton Rouge’s The Dunham School, averaged 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Wright had a streak of 18 straight games in double figures which was LSU’s longest since Cam Thomas did so in 19 straight in 2021, and he became just the third LSU player in the past 25 years to have a game of at least 25 points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists when he posted 27 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists against Ole Miss.

The 2023-24 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Basketball teams were selected by a statewide vote of school sports information directors and media members.

2023-24 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Basketball Teams

First Team

Shahada Wells, G, Gr., McNeese, Fort Worth, Texas

17.8 points per game, 4.7 assists per game, Southland Conference Player of the Year, SLC Newcomer of the Year, Major Madness First-Team All-American

Isaiah Crawford, F, Gr., Louisiana Tech, Fort Worth, Texas

16.3 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, Conference USA Player of the Year, CUSA Defensive Player of the Year, NABC All-District First Team

Daniel Batcho, F, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech, Paris, France

15.2 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, Conference USA Newcomer of the Year

Diante Smith, F, Sr., Nicholls, Fort Walton Beach, Florida

16.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southland Conference

Jordan Wright, F, Gr., LSU, Waggaman, Louisiana

15.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game

Player of the Year: Shahada Wells, G, McNeese

Newcomer of the Year: Shahada Wells, G, McNeese

Freshman of the Year: John Awoke, Bossier Parish Community College

Coach of the Year: Will Wade, McNeese

Second Team

Kobe Julien, F, R-Jr., UL Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

17.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, Second-Team All-Sun Belt

Kevin Cross, F, Sr., Tulane, Little Rock, Arkansas

17.5 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference

Christian Shumate, F, Jr., McNeese, Chicago, Illinois

12. 1points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Caldwell, G/F, Sr., Southeastern Louisiana, Prairieville, Louisiana

15.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southland Conference

Kintavious Dozier, G, Jr., Grambling, Lanett, Alabama

13.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference

Third Team

Kashie Natt, G, Jr., LSU-Alexandria, Rayville, Louisiana

17.4 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year

Jordan Johnson, G, Sr., New Orleans, Memphis, Tennessee

21.3 points per game, 3.8 steals per game, Second-Team All-Southland Conference

Jamal Gibson, F, Fr., SUNO, New Orleans, Louisiana

21 points per game, 15.8 rebounds per game, Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year

DJ Richards, F, So., McNeese, Houston, Texas

11.4 points per game, 45.1 3-point shooting percentage, Southland Conference All-Tournament Team

TJ Jones, G, 5Y, Xavier, Opelousas, Louisiana

14.0 points per game, 4.8 assists per game, First-Team All-Red River Athletic Conference

Seth Thomas, F, Sr., Centenary, Kilgore, Texas

16.2 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, First-Team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

Honorable Mention (Appeared on at least 25 percent of ballots)

CJ Carpenter, G, Sr., LSU-Shreveport, Natchitoches, Louisiana

Joe Charles, F, Jr., UL Lafayette, Carencro, Louisiana

Tra’Michael Moton, G, Gr., Grambling, Shreveport, Louisiana