Week 11 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU moves up one spot to No. 6 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and stays put at No. 7 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers remain at No. 8 in the D1Softball Top 25 Poll and fall one spot to No. 11 in the Softball America Poll.

The Tigers were 2-2 for the third consecutive week. LSU opened the week with a 4-2 win against No. 19/25 UL Lafayette at Tiger Park and then fell in the three-game series at No. 4 Tennessee, 1-2. In the lone victory of the weekend against the Lady Vols, utility pitcher Kelley Lynch tossed her second consecutive shutout, and infielder Raeleen Gutierrez hit her 10th career home run in the 1-0 victory.

LSU will have its final midweek game of the season at No. 19/25 UL Lafayette at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park before hosting No. 13/15 Arkansas in its final SEC series April 26-28.