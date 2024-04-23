Track & Field’s Reid, Romero and Spooner Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three LSU track & field student-athletes were honored with weekly awards by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

For back-to-back weeks senior Claudio Romero has laid claim to the SEC men’s field athlete of the week honor.

The Santiago, Chile, native recorded a new personal-best mark to take the win in the discus throw at the LSU Alumni Gold meet. Romero recorded a throw of 67.29 meters (220’ 9”) to take the win on Saturday, erasing his previous PR of 67.02 meters (219’ 10”) from 2022. The new PR of 67.29m is the new Chilean-national and LSU record, and the distance improves his No. 5 spot on the all-time collegiate-performance list. All four of his throws landed (64.73m-64.97m-67.29m-64.74m) at the LSU Alumni Gold meet would’ve been nation-leading marks ahead of the next best athlete in the country.

Another member of the men’s team earning a weekly honor was Jaiden Reid taking home men’s freshman of the week. Reid finished third in the 100 meter at LSU Alumni Gold behind two of the top five times in the nation (10.02 & 10.03) with 10.12w, cutting .15 off his previous all-conditions best of 10.27w. His 100m time tied him for fifth in the SEC and 13th in the nation.

He also joined the men’s 4×100-meter relay this week and helped boost them to nation-leading time of 38.55 seconds, only finishing second behind Team Canada by just .01 seconds with a time of 38.54 seconds. His addition to the 4×100 shaved .38 seconds off of last weekend’s LSU team that was rolled out.

Another freshman taking home an honor was Trinity Spooner, who earned SEC women’s freshman of the week honors. Spooner took the win in javelin with the No. 3 mark in LSU performance-list history of 55.24 meters (181’ 3”) this past weekend. Her new personal best improves on the previous mark of 53.58 meters (175’ 9”), which she opened up her collegiate career with at the Hurricane Invitational. Spooner now sits No. 2 in the SEC and No. 6 in the nation with her new PR.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.