Kelly to Join Daniels, Nabers, Thomas at NFL Draft in Detroit

BATON ROUGE – LSU coach Brian Kelly will join Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas at the NFL Draft when the three-day event begins Thursday in Detroit.

First round television coverage of the NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday and can be seen on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. Rounds 2 and 3 take place on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. CT followed by rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Friday and Saturday rounds will be televised on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

A total of 13 players have accepted invitations to be on site for the NFL Draft. Seven of the 13 players are from programs within the SEC with LSU and Alabama leading the way with three each.

LSU goes into the 2024 NFL Draft with 49 all-time first round draft picks, ranking No. 9 among all college football programs. LSU’s most recent first round selection came in 2023 when cornerback Derek Stingley was picked No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans.

LSU has had multiple players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on eight occasions with the 2019 team setting the school mark when a program-record five players were picked in the opening round of the 2020 draft. LSU had four first rounders in 2007, three in 1951 and 2017 and two in 1960, 1962, 2012 and 2013.

LSU has produced the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft three times – quarterback Joe Burrow (2020), quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2007) and running back Billy Cannon (1960).

With Daniels slated to hear his name called early in the first round, he will become the fifth quarterback in LSU history to be selected in the first round. He will join a group that includes Joe Burrow (No. 1 in 2020), JaMarcus Russell (No. 1 in 2007), Bert Jones (No. 2 in 1973) and Y.A. Tittle (No. 6 in 1948 and No. 3 in 1951).

In addition, Nabers and Thomas are expected to join Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis as the only wide receiver tandem in school history picked in the first round of the same draft. In 2007, Bowe was picked No. 23 overall, while Davis was taken No. 30.

Overall, LSU has had 378 players selected in the NFL Draft, including six a year ago. The LSU record for most players taken in the NFL Draft came in 2020 when 14 members of the national championship team were selected.

LSU in the NFL Draft

Most First Round Picks: 5 in 2020 (Joe Burrow No. 1, K’Lavon Chaisson No. 20, Justin Jefferson No. 22, Patrick Queen No. 28 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire No. 32)

Drafts with Multiple First-Round Picks:

2020 (5): Joe Burrow No. 1, K’Lavon Chaisson No. 20, Justin Jefferson No. 22, Patrick Queen No. 28 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire No. 32

2007 (4): JaMarcus Russell No. 1, LaRon Landry No. 6, Dwayne Bowe No. 23, Craig Davis No. 30

1951 (3): Y.A. Tittle No. 3, Ebert Van Buren No. 7, Kenny Konz No. 14

2017 (3): Leonard Fournette No. 4, Jamal Adams No. 6, Tre’Davious White No. 27

1960 (2): Billy Cannon No. 1, Johnny Robinson No. 3

1962 (2): Wendell Harris No. 9, Earl Gros No. 14

2012 (2): Morris Claiborne No. 6, Michael Brockers No. 14

2013 (3): Barkevious Mingo No. 6, Eric Reid No. 18