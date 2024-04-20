Beach Finishes Regular Season On A Nine Game Win Streak

Columbia, SC. – The No. 10 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-0 on Saturday as they finished the weekend, 4-0 at the Palmetto Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina.

“This was the weekend we needed,” said head coach Russell Brock, “We played several teams who are playing great at this point in the season and we were able to come out with four hard fought wins. I also felt like we played better in each match along the way. It wasn’t easy at any point but I love the way we responded and came together. Great statement weekend for us to close out the regular season.”

LSU has finished the regular season on a nine-game win streak. The Sandy Tigs are on the road next weekend to Huntsville, Alabama for the CCSA Championship Tournament.

The Tigers started out the day with a 5-0 win against Jacksonville. Amber Haynes and Skylar Martin started things off for LSU with a win on Court 4; 21-12 and 21-16. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush followed with a three-set win on Court 5; 22-24, 21-16 and 15-7. Aubrey O’Gorman and Ella Larkin won Court 3; 21-16 and 21-19. Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank won Court 1 in three sets; 14-21, 21-12 and 15-9. Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken finished off the match with a win on Court 2; 21-14 and 21-18.

After a break, LSU faced No. 15 Georgia State and came out on top, winning 4-1. Meyer and Ashush won Court 5; 21-17 and 21-15. Haynes and Martin won Court 4 in three sets; 16-21, 21-18 and 15-11. Allred and Bracken lost Court 2; 19-21 and 21-23. O’Gorman and Larkin won Court 3; 21-18 and 21-15. Bailey and Shank finished off the day with a win on Court 1; 21-13 and 21-15.

“Glad, we have a few days to fine tune before we head to conference,” said Brock. “Big opportunities are waiting in Huntsville and we are going to be ready to attack them as a committed group.”

LSU 5, Jacksonville 0

Gabi Bailey/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Anna Erickson/Olivia Szyskiewicz (JU) 14-21, 21-12, 15-9 Parker Bracken/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Emily Kubicsko/Jenna McNamara (JU) 21-14, 21-18 Ella Larkin/Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) def. Meredith Mrukowski/Claire Mrukowski (JU) 21-16, 21-19 Skyler Martin/Amber Haynes (LSU) def. Kristina Nika/Katie Martinez (JU) 21-12, 21-16 Emily Meyer/Yali Ashush (LSU) def. Hayden Garnett/Miller Reames (JU) 22-24, 21-16, 15-7

LSU 4, GCU 1