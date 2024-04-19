LSU Goes 2-0 on Day One of the Palmetto Invitational

Columbia, SC. – The No. 10 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday, taking down Southern Miss and No. 17 Stetson at the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals.

“Glad to get both wins today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “That was really important. I was proud of our fight. We had some great wins! We have a big challenge getting recovered after a long, hot day. Tomorrow, we play early and need to be ready. I’m excited for the chance to face another great test.”

On Saturday, the Sandy Tigs will start the day with a matchup against Jacksonville at 8 a.m. CT before wrapping up the weekend, and regular season, against No. 15 Georgia State at 12 p.m. CT before heading home.

The day started out with a battle against Coastal Carolina, but the Sandy Tigs came out on top, winning 3-2. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush started the match off with a straight set win on Court 5; 21-13 and 21-17. Amber Haynes and Skylar Martin lost Court 4 in three sets; 15-21, 22-20 and 13-15.

Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken won Court 2 in three sets; 18-21, 21-16 and 15-10. Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank won Court 1; 21-16 and 21-10. Aubrey O’Gorman and Ella Larkin lost Court 3; 19-21, 21-15 and 16-18.

After a break, the Tigers face No. 20 South Carolina and came out on top, winning 4-1. Meyer and Ashush came out swinging, winning Court 5; 21-18 and 21-17. Haynes and Martin won a three-set battle on Court 4; 19-21, 21-16 and 15-8.

O’Gorman and Larkin won Court 3; 17-21, 21-14 and 15-9. Allred and Bracken lost in three sets on Court 2; 21-14, 19-21 and 11-15. Bailey and Shank finished off the day for the Sandy Tigs with a win on Court 1; 17-21, 24-22 and 15-9.

LSU 3, Coastal Carolina 2

Gabi Bailey/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Martine Kragholm/Sarah Riedell (CCU) 21-16, 21-10 Parker Bracken/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Julia Blazek/Emma Plutnicki (CCU) 18-21, 21-16, 15-10 Emma Kunaus/Ellie Hanford (CCU) def. Ella Larkin/Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 21-19, 15-21, 18-16 Denisse Morgenstern/Madie Lichty (CCU) def. Skyler Martin/Amber Haynes (LSU) 21-15, 20-22, 15-13 Emily Meyer/Yali Ashush (LSU) def. Raychel Ehlers/Madison Allred (CCU) 21-13, 21-17

LSU 4, South Carolina 1