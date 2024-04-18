Gymnastics Advances to NCAA Championship Final

FORT WORTH, Texas– The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team (28-3, 5-2) advanced to the NCAA Championship finals for the 10th time in school history after finishing first in NCAA Semifinal I with a score of 198.1125, Thursday afternoon in Dickies Arena.

“We’re obviously thrilled to be back in the finals again for the second year in a row. It never gets old to advance to this point. I’m proud of how this team has done all year long,” said head coach Jay Clark.

“They took the lessons learned and the attributes needed from last year and used them this year to be consistently successful. A lot of that has to do with just doing it for each other and staying focused on the bigger picture. There’s so many great stories and so many individuals on this team that have contributed in ways that aren’t seen.”

The team score marked the second highest for the LSU Gymnastics program at NCAA Championships. LSU and California (197.7125) advanced out of the first semifinal of the day and will compete for the national championship at 3 p.m. CT Saturday on ABC. The Tigers will begin on floor in the final and take on the top two teams from semifinal II, which features Oklahoma, Utah, Florida and Alabama.

Senior Haleigh Bryant led the way in the meet for the Tigers with an all-around score of 39.7125 for the highest in a semifinal in school history. Bryant’s all around, bars and beam scores as well as Aleah Finnegan’s floor score sit at the top of the first semifinal and will be in contention for an individual NCAA title following semifinal II.