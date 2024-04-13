Beach Goes 4-0 At The Battle On The Bayou Tournament

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 9 LSU Beach Volleyball team won both of their matches Saturday at the Battle on the Bayou, taking down ULM and SLU.

“This weekend was fun,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We played well and really embraced the last home weekend. There were lots of fantastic performances, and the energy was amazing. We are excited that all our seniors ended their time in Death Volley with wins. They played so well. This was the weekend we needed to set us up well for the next two weekends, wrapping up the season and heading towards nationals.”

The Sandy Tigs are back on the road next weekend to Columbia, South Carolina, for the Palmetto Invitational. LSU will face No. 15 Georgia State, South Carolina, Jacksonville and Coastal Carolina.

LSU started off the day with a 5-0 sweep against ULM. Amber Haynes and Skylar Martin won Court 4; 21-12 and 21-17. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush won Court 5; 21-13 and 21-14. Aubrey O’Gorman and Ella Larkin won Court 3; 21-12 and 21-17. Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken won Court 2; 21-12 and 21-14. Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank won Court 1; 21-14 and 21-14.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs faced SLU and won 5-0 in straight sets on all courts. Haynes and Martin started it off for LSU with winning Court 4; 21-6 and 21-8. Meyer and Ashush won Court 5; 24-22 and 21-13. O’Gorman and Larkin won Court 3; 21-12 and 21-17. Bailey and Shank won Court 1; 21-13 and 23-21. Allred and Bracken won Court 2; 22-20 and 21-11.

“Grateful for this group of seniors,” said Brock. “Proud of them. They’ve worked tirelessly to demand greatness from themselves and from each other this year. Excited to have them lead us down the stretch.”

LSU 5, ULM 0

Gabi Bailey/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Tamsie Black/Kaylie Beck (ULM) 21-14, 21-14 Reilly Allred/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Kaitlyn Beck/Claire Williamson (ULM) 21-12, 21-14 Aubrey O’Gorman/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Eden Anderson/Kate Taylor (ULM) 21-12, 21-17 Amber Haynes/Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Kaitlyn Nowak/Bailey Hope (ULM) 21-8, 21-12 Emily Meyer/Yali Ahush (LSU) def. Katie Felts/Maggie Cox (ULM) 21-13, 21-14

LSU 5, SLU 0