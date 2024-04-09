Jones Launches Three Homers; Leads LSU to 16-0 Win Over McNeese

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU first baseman Jared Jones tied the school single-game record for home runs with three Tuesday night to lead the Tigers to a 16-0 win over McNeese in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was halted after the top of the seventh inning due to the NCAA 10-run rule.

LSU improved to 22-12 on the year, while McNeese dropped to 16-15.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series versus Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be televised on ESPNU.

Jones, batting in the lead-off position for the Tigers on Tuesday night, was 4-for-5 with three homers, one double, six RBI and four runs scored. He tied the LSU single-game record for homers set on several occasions, most recently by outfielder Leon Landry on May 16, 2009, at Mississippi State.

Jones has a team-high 14 homers this season, and he leads LSU in RBI with 34.

“It was a good win,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “McNeese has played well this year, and they’ve played Arkansas and Texas A&M, two of the best teams in the country, in three-game series. Tonight was a good night for us; I’m happy for our players.

“I think having Jared in the lead-off spot puts on ton of pressure on the pitcher from the first pitch of the game, and it was a really good performance by Jared tonight.”

Freshman left-hander Kade Anderson (3-1) was credited with the win as he started the game and worked 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and four strikeouts.

“Getting Kade set up with some time off last week was important, and it was really good to see his performance tonight,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, he can blueprint that this weekend if we need to go to him.”

McNeese starter Daelan Caraway (2-3) was charged with the loss as he surrendered five runs on three hits in 1.0 inning with three walks and two strikeouts.

Jones led off with a home run in the bottom of the first inning, which also included an RBI single by centerfielder Paxton Kling and a three-run triple by second baseman Steven Milam that gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead.

LSU added two runs in the second inning when a perfectly executed suicide squeeze bunt by left fielder Mac Bingham scored both Jones and rightfielder Ashton Larson.

The Tigers increased the lead to 9-0 in the third when Jones blasted a two-run dinger.

LSU erupted for a seven-run fifth inning highlighted by Jones’ three run-homer and a two-run shot by freshman rightfielder Jake Brown, the first dinger of his collegiate career.

Relievers Samuel Dutton, Cam Johnson, Kade Woods and Aiden Moffett followed Anderson and combined to blank the Cowboys over the final four innings, allowing no hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.