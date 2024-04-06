Beach Goes 3-1 At The Georgia State Diggin’ Duals

Atlanta, GA. – The No. 8 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 1-1 on Sunday as they finished the weekend, 1-1 at the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals.

“Clearly, we left some points in the sand that we needed to earn for the best weekend possible, but overall, it was a good weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “At this point in the season, I’d rather that we aren’t learning hard lessons. Reality is that we needed to play better in our one loss, and when we get back to work next week, we will have some clear ways that we can improve before next weekend. It will be wonderful to play at home again next weekend and to honor our seniors.”

LSU is back at home next weekend, April 12–13, for the Battle On The Bayou at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. The Sandy Tigs will face Jacksonville, UNO, ULM and Southeastern to finish off the 2024 home schedule.

LSU started out the day with a 3-2 loss against No. 15 GSU. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush lost Court 5; 18-21 and 15-21. Amber Haynes and Skylar Martin won a three-set match on Court 4; 21-14, 21-23 and 15-11. Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken lost Court 2; 20-22, 21-18 and 15-17. Ella Larkin and Aubrey O’Gorman lost Court 3; 21-16, 25-27 and 15-9. Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank won a three-set match on Court 1; 19-21, 21-17 and 19-17.

After a break, the Tigers faced Florida Gulf Coast and won the dual, 4-1. Martin and Haynes got it started for LSU with a win on Court 4; 21-19 and 21-17. Meyer and Ashush won Court 5 in three sets; 16-21, 21-15 and 15-10.

Larkin and O’Gorman won Court 3; 21-15 and 21-11. Bracken and Allred won Court 2; 21-13 and 21-19. Bailey and Shank lost Court 1 in three sets; 23-21, 28-26 and 12-15.

LSU 2, GSU 3

Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Angel Ferary and Bella Ferary (GSU) 19-21, 21-17, 19-17 Lila Bordis and Aree Keller (GSU) def. Parker Bracken and Reilly Allred (LSU) 22-20, 18-21, 17-15 Savannah Ebarb and Destiny White (GSU) def. Ella Larkin and Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 16-21, 27-25, 15-9 Skylar Martin and Amber Haynes (LSU) def. Ayla Johnson and Cassie Thayse (GSU) 21-14, 21-23, 15-11 Elise Saga and Aliisa Vourinen (GSU) def. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush (LSU) 21-18, 21-15

LSU 4, FGCU 1