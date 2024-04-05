LSU Goes 2-0 on Day One of the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals

Atlanta, GA. – The No. 8 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday, taking down Southern Miss and No. 17 Stetson at the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals.

“It was a good day today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Across the board, in both matches, everyone battled. I loved how we started the day in chilly conditions. It would have been easy to start slow, but we came out firing and played with good energy and execution. The second match was a nice test against a ranked team that has been playing well. I loved how we responded to the pressure they put on us, and once again we battled on all courts. Tomorrow will be another good challenge with two more ranked teams. It was nice to finish early today and have time to fuel and recover.”

On Saturday, the Sandy Tigs will start the day with a matchup against No. 15 Georgia State at 9:30 a.m. CT before wrapping up the weekend against Florida Gulf Coast at 2 p.m. CT before heading home.

LSU started off the day with a 5-0 sweep against Southern Miss, where all courts finished in straight sets. Skylar Martin and Amber Haynes won Court 5; 21-9 and 21-12. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush won Court 4; 21-14 and 21-17. Ella Larkin and Aubrey O’Gorman won Court 3; 21-17 and 21-18. Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank won Court 1; 21-7 and 21-15. Parker Bracken and Reilly Allred won Court 2; 21-14 and 21-19.

After a break, the Tigers faced No. 17 Stetson and came out on top, winning 4-1. Meyer and Ashush started the match off for LSU with a win on Court 5; 21-17 and 21-19. Martin and Haynes lost Court 4; 10-21, 21-17 and 16-18. Bracken and Allred won Court 2; 22-20 and 21-18. Larkin and O’Gorman won Court 3; 21-12 and 21-15. To finish off the match, Bailey and Shank won a three-set battle on Court 1; 19-21, 21-19 and 15-13.

The two wins today mark Allred and Shank’s 75th career win as a Sandy Tig.

LSU 5, USM 0

Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Laurel Dennis and Sadie McAda (USM) 21-7, 21-15 Parker Bracken and Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Madison Cassidy and Sarah Murczek (USM) 21-14, 21-19 Ella Larkin and Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) def. Ola Chudzik and Valeria Kiajidou Pa (USM) 21-17, 21-18 Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush (LSU) def. Morgan Perry and Ashlyn Rough (USM) 21-14, 21-17 Skylar Martin and Amber Haynes (LSU) def. Ella Rodriguez and Car. Sanchez Delgado (USM) 21-9, 21-12

LSU 4, Stetson 1