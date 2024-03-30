LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball Sweet Sixteen vs UCLA NCAA Tournament

Gallery: Women's Basketball Sweet Sixteen vs UCLA NCAA Tournament
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow, Angel Reese, Mikaylah Williams, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman, Janae Kent, Angelica Velez, Last-Tear Poa, Jordin Westbrook, Gary Redus II, Joe Schwartz, Chante' Crutchfield | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
overall | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Angelica Velez, Janae Kent, Jordin Westbrook, Joe Schwartz, Gary Redus II, Chante’ Crutchfield, Kaylin Rice, Daphne Mitchell, Jennifer Roberts, Johnny Derrick | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario, Janae Kent, Flau'jae Johnson, Last-Tear Poa, Aneesah Morrow, Angelica Velez, Mikaylah Williams, Amani Bartlett, Izzy Besselman, Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith, Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young

