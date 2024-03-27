Path to the Draft: Jordan Jefferson

In just one season with the Tigers, Jordan Jefferson left his mark in the trenches.

Jefferson, the senior transfer from Navarre, Florida, posted 36 tackles, 7.0 for loss, with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a one-year stint in Baton Rouge, none greater than his sack late the fourth quarter of the ReliaQuest Bowl, forcing a 13-yard loss and a fumble to clinch the win over Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-4, 317 pounder posted 34 reps on the bench at the NFL scouting combine last month, the most among all defensive tackles, with hopes to add to his resume in front of scouts on Wednesday at LSU Pro Day.

“I felt like I showcased my strength,” Jefferson said of the combine. “Showing my durability, showing that I can move a little bit.”

LSU DT Jordan Jefferson has not gotten near the credit he deserves this season. Was a bulldozer Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/KaZODfJ7fM — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 20, 2023

Ahead of Wednesday’s Pro Day, Jefferson is looking to showcase more of his skillset, particularly his size, first-step quickness, and ability to race into the backfield as a potent run-play disrupter. All traits that Tiger fans, and opposing foes, were able to witness up close and personal.

“I just want to put an exclamation mark on everything,” Jefferson said of Pro Day. “Showing that I’m a big guy that can move, not only just strong. Showing that he has some move, quickness to him too.”

Like Mekhi Wingo, his peer on the defensive line, transferring to LSU has benefitted Jefferson in his development. His experience in the Bayou, though, goes far beyond the technical and tactical on the football gridiron. It was the culture of Louisiana and atmosphere of the SEC that, Jefferson says, was unlike anything he’d ever experienced.

“Just the culture here,” Jefferson said. “The SEC, game days, the Tiger Walk, just all that stuff. It’s a blessing to just be able to be here and see all that in person.”

With the NFL Draft just under a month away, Jefferson feels good about the progress he’s made, especially over the last 12 months. From a production standpoint, Jefferson says, he’s pleased with his decision to join the Tigers, mostly for the ability to showcase his versatility and play alongside some of the nation’s top players.

Jordan Jefferson and Charles Turner are in Mobile, Alabama for the @seniorbowl on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NQzx8rTZPr — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 3, 2024

Jefferson was one of two Tigers (Charles Turner III) to be invited to the Reece’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama in February – a week-long event consisting of three practices and a game televised on the NFL Network.

“I feel like LSU made me a more versatile player,” Jefferson said. “I came from West Virginia, playing in one scheme, to coming here and playing in another scheme. So just playing in multiple schemes and playing with some high caliber guys here as well. I feel like it really prepared me.”

“I feel like I made the right choice, the right decision to come here and play,” Jefferson added. “Just from a production standpoint, I feel like it was pretty good.”

Catch LSU Pro Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility, beginning at 10 a.m., with portions of the event to be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and SEC Network.