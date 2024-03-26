LSU Football in National Spotlight for 2024 Pro Day

BATON ROUGE – Six NFL head coaches along with 100 assistant coaches, scouts and other personnel will be on hand Wednesday when LSU hosts Pro Timing Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

LSU’s Pro Timing Day begins at 10 a.m. and will feature three expected first round draft picks in Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels, unanimous All-America wide receiver Malik Nabers and NCAA TD reception leader Brian Thomas.

In all, 13 members of LSU’s 2023 football team will be on display for the NFL during the event. The players start the day with measurements followed by a series of tests – vertical jump, broad jump, bench press, 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, and the L-drill. The day is capped by position workouts.

Portions of the event will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and SEC Network. Louis Riddick (ESPN), Jordan Rodgers (SEC Network) and Cameron Wolfe (NFL Network) will be on site providing updates for the various networks throughout the day.

The event will be the largest in school history from a coverage standpoint as over 125 media members have been credentialed. The list includes reporters who cover the Patriots, Commanders, Colts, Saints and Bears along with ESPN.com and CBSSports.com.

Updates following each event will be posted on LSUsports.net/proday.

Fans can follow along on LSU’s social media channels – www.twitter.com/LSUfootball, www.facebook.com/LSUfootball, and www.instagram.com/LSUfootball as well as the LSU Sports Mobile App (LSUsports.net/apps) for videos, pictures and results throughout the day.

2024 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants

No. Name (Pos.)

0 Maason Smith (DL)

1 Omar Speights (LB)

2 Ovie Ogoufo (DL)

4 John Emery Jr. (RB) – injured

5 Jayden Daniels (QB)

8 Malik Nabers (WR)

11 Brian Thomas Jr. (WR)

14 Andre Sams (DB)

18 Mekhi Wingo (DL)

19 Jay Bramblett (P)

21 Noah Cain (RB)

69 Charles Turner III (OL)

80 Gregory Clayton Jr. (WR)

99 Jordan Jefferson (DL)

2024 LSU Pro Day – Schedule of Events for Wednesday, March 27

10 a.m.

• Player Measurements

• Vertical Jump

• Broad Jump

• 40-yard dash

• Pro Shuttle

• L Drill

• Bench Press

• Position Workouts