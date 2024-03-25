LSU in Second After Round Two of The Hootie at Bulls Bay

BATON ROUGE – Jay Mendell led the Tigers with a bogey-free 4-under 68 to boost the Tigers to a team round of 10-under 278 on day two of The Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, S.C.

“We played very solid golf throughout the whole day,” said interim head coach Andrew Nelson. “We made a few bad swings out there, but the players showed a lot of resiliency. We were able to carry ourselves well and bounce back from our mistakes. The holes we had to finish on were tough and we played great to finish strong.The guys have put themselves in this position and I’m excited to go compete with them tomorrow.”

New Mexico carded a team best 14-under 274 in round two to move into first place at 16-under 560. LSU holds possession of second place at 14-under 562 following its 4-under 284 on Sunday. LSU’s 10-under on Monday marks its sixth best team round of the season.

Mendell opened his round with a birdie and stayed under par all round with a 2-under 33 on the front and a 2-under 33 on the back. The freshman moved up three spots to take a share of third place at 5-under 139. Mendell has gained three strokes as the best player on all par fours with a 3.81 scoring average.

Connor Gaunt holds solo possession of second place in the individual race at 6-under 138. Gaunt matched his 3-under 69 on Sunday with the same score on Monday. The graduate senior posted six birdies in both rounds to lead LSU in that category. Gaunt is tied with first place golfer, Max Watkins, from New Mexico for most birdies of the tournament with 12.

After shooting an even par of 72 in round one, Drew Doyle fired a 3-under 69 to improve to tied for 7th at 3-under 141. Doyle carded 4 birdies and just one bogey, the bogey came on Doyle’s final hole at the 454-yard par-four on No. 18. Doyle holds the tournament best average on par three’s with an average score of 2.80, Gaunt follows at 2.90.

Lance Yates rounded out the contribution with an even par 72 on Monday. Yates’ card evened out with a trio of birdies and three bogeys. Alex Price’s 3-over 75 served as the Tiger’s drop score in round two.

LSU will look to regain the lead tomorrow as it tee off on hole No. 1 starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. Fans can follow along with live scoring at Golfstat.com and through live updates across all social platforms, @lsumensgolf.

Top 5 Team Scores R1-R2-TOT

1 New Mexico 286-274-560 -16

2 LSU 284-278-562 -14

3 Purdue 298-272-570 -6

4 West Virginia 288-287-575 -1

T5 South Carolina 287-289-576 E

T5 East Tennessee St 287-289-576 E

LSU Scores R1-R2 -TOT

2 Connor Gaunt 69-69-138 -6

T3 Jay Mendell 71-68-139 -5

T7 Drew Doyle 72-69-141 -3

T45 Lance Yates 75-72-147 +3

T45 Alex Price 72-75-147 +3

Individual Top 15 R1-R2 -TOT

1 Matthew Watkins, New Mex 71-66-137 -7

2 Connor Gaunt, LSU 69-69-138 -6

T3 Albert Boneta, New Mex 71-68-139 -5

T3 Nick Dentino, Purdue 72-67-139 -5

T3 Jay Mendell, LSU 71-68-139 -5

6 Jack Lundin, Missouri 71-69-140 -4

T7 Drew Doyle, LSU 72-69-141 -3

T7 Max Green, West Virginia 67-74-141 -3

T7 Algot Kleen, East Tenn. St. 71-70-141 -3

T10 Connor Adams, New Mex 73-69-142 -2

T10 M. Dodd-Berry, E. Tenn. St. 72-70-142 -2

T10 Frankie Harris, S. Carolina 70-72-142 -2

T10 Carson Herron, New Mex 71-71-142 -2

T10 Herman Sekne, Purdue 76-66-142 -2

T15 Alex Goff, Kentucky 74-69-143 -1

T15 Trace McDonald, Co. Car. 73-70-143 -1