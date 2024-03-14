Mendell Earns Fourth SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE – Jay Mendell has been named SEC Freshman of the Week the league office announced on Thursday. The freshman has now earned SEC weekly honors four times this year.

The Lafayette native finished tied for 7th place on Tuesday at the 39th annual Louisiana Classics. Mendell finished at 4-under 212 at his home course of Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette, La.

“It’s really special,” said Mendell prior to this week’s tournament. “I’m very comfortable out there, and this is a tournament I’ve looked forward to playing in since I was a kid. It’s really special to have so much support here that wants to see LSU succeed.”

Mendell boasts a 71.13 stroke average through his 24 rounds this year for the Tigers, its the second best average on the team. The Freshman has finished in the top ten four times through seven placing events this year. Mendell has finished under par in five of his eight events to start his collegiate career.

The Tigers will be back in action on Sunday March 24th for the Hootie at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, S.C. The 54-hole event will take place over three days from Sunday to Tuesday March 26th, 18 holes a day.