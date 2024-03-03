LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Beach Volleyball

Beach Goes 5-0 At The Tiger Beach Challenge

+0
Beach Goes 5-0 At The Tiger Beach Challenge

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 7 LSU Beach Volleyball team won both matches on Sunday as they finished the weekend, 5-0, in the Tiger Beach Challenge.

“This was a long weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock.  “We played a lot of tough matches and expended a lot of energy. I’m glad we have the next couple weeks to get healthy and make some improvements before our next event. A lot of people played in a lot of important matches over the last couple days. We got some really good information, and we also found a lot of things that we can work on to be better. I’m glad we have the time to spend to improve as we head into a really important stretch of the season.”

LSU has an off weekend next week, and then the following weekend, March 15-16, the Sandy Tigs will travel to Manhattan Beach, California, for the East Meets West tournament. The Tigers will face California, UCLA, ULM and Hawaii

The day started with a 4-1 win over North Alabama. All courts finished in straight sets. Amelia Taft and Skylar Martin won Court 5; 21-19 and 21-13. On Court 4, Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush won 21-17 and 21-19.

Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken won Court 2; 21-17 and 21-15. Aubrey O’Gorman and Ella Larkin won Court 3; 21-14 and 21-17. Gabi Bailey and Amber Haynes lost Court 1; 25-23 and 21-16.

After a break, the Tigers faced Tulane to finish off the weekend. Brooke Blutreich and Martin took care of business on Court 5 winning, 21-14 and 21-17. Taft and Larkin followed on Court 4 winning; 21-23, 21-14, 15-10.

Allred and Bracken clinched the match with a win Court 2; 21-13 and 23-21. Meyer and Ashush lost Court 3; 19-21 and 18-21. Bailey and Haynes lost Court 1; 17-21, 21-18 and 12-15.

LSU 4, UNA 1

  1. Taylor Seney/Paula Klemperer (UNA) def. Gabi Bailey/Amber Haynes (LSU) 25-23, 21-16
  2. Reilly Allred/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Katy Floyd/Selma Robinson (UNA) 21-17, 21-15
  3. Aubrey O’Gorman/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Mackenzie Martin/Ryenne Gepford (UNA) 21-14, 21-17
  4. Emily Meyer/Ashush Yali (LSU) def. Grace Austin/Kaitlyn Holbrook (UNA) 21-17, 21-19
  5. Amelia Taft/Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Jelena Girod/Sarah Larkin Lewis (UNA) 21-19, 21-13

 

LSU 3, Tulane 2

  1. Sara Hall/Molly Trodd (TULANE) def. Gabi Bailey/Amber Haynes (LSU) 21-17, 18-21, 15-12
  2. Reilly Allred/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Savka Popovic/Trinity Jackson (TULANE) 21-13, 23-21
  3. Laura Torruella/Sam O’Connor (TULANE) def. Emily Meyer/Ashush Yali (LSU) 21-19, 21-18
  4. Amelia Taft/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Samantha Green/Skylar Ensign (TULANE) 21-23, 21-14, 15-10
  5. Brooke Blutreich/Skylar Martin (LSU) def. McKenzie Cutler/Amelia Mullen (TULANE) 21-14, 21-17

 

Related Stories

Beach Goes 3-0 on Day 1 of Tiger Beach Challenge

Beach Goes 3-0 on Day 1 of Tiger Beach Challenge

Beach Set To Host Tiger Beach Challenge

Beach Set To Host Tiger Beach Challenge

Allred and Bracken Earn CCSA Pair of The Week

Allred and Bracken Earn CCSA Pair of The Week