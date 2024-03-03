Beach Goes 5-0 At The Tiger Beach Challenge

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 7 LSU Beach Volleyball team won both matches on Sunday as they finished the weekend, 5-0, in the Tiger Beach Challenge.

“This was a long weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We played a lot of tough matches and expended a lot of energy. I’m glad we have the next couple weeks to get healthy and make some improvements before our next event. A lot of people played in a lot of important matches over the last couple days. We got some really good information, and we also found a lot of things that we can work on to be better. I’m glad we have the time to spend to improve as we head into a really important stretch of the season.”

LSU has an off weekend next week, and then the following weekend, March 15-16, the Sandy Tigs will travel to Manhattan Beach, California, for the East Meets West tournament. The Tigers will face California, UCLA, ULM and Hawaii

The day started with a 4-1 win over North Alabama. All courts finished in straight sets. Amelia Taft and Skylar Martin won Court 5; 21-19 and 21-13. On Court 4, Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush won 21-17 and 21-19.

Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken won Court 2; 21-17 and 21-15. Aubrey O’Gorman and Ella Larkin won Court 3; 21-14 and 21-17. Gabi Bailey and Amber Haynes lost Court 1; 25-23 and 21-16.

After a break, the Tigers faced Tulane to finish off the weekend. Brooke Blutreich and Martin took care of business on Court 5 winning, 21-14 and 21-17. Taft and Larkin followed on Court 4 winning; 21-23, 21-14, 15-10.

Allred and Bracken clinched the match with a win Court 2; 21-13 and 23-21. Meyer and Ashush lost Court 3; 19-21 and 18-21. Bailey and Haynes lost Court 1; 17-21, 21-18 and 12-15.

LSU 4, UNA 1

Taylor Seney/Paula Klemperer (UNA) def. Gabi Bailey/Amber Haynes (LSU) 25-23, 21-16 Reilly Allred/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Katy Floyd/Selma Robinson (UNA) 21-17, 21-15 Aubrey O’Gorman/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Mackenzie Martin/Ryenne Gepford (UNA) 21-14, 21-17 Emily Meyer/Ashush Yali (LSU) def. Grace Austin/Kaitlyn Holbrook (UNA) 21-17, 21-19 Amelia Taft/Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Jelena Girod/Sarah Larkin Lewis (UNA) 21-19, 21-13

LSU 3, Tulane 2