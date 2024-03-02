Lynch Shines as No. 4 LSU Stays Unbeaten

BATON ROUGE, La. – Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch drove in the game-winning runs in game one and threw a gem in game two to help No. 4/5 LSU pull out a pair of gritty wins Saturday night on day two of the Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park.

LSU (17-0) outlasted San Diego State (8-10), 3-1, and ended the day with a 2-1 victory over McNeese (12-6).

Lynch had two hits and a pair of RBIs to lead the team offensively and improved to 2-0 in the circle this season after she struck out five batters and allowed a .053 opposing batting average behind one hit and one run in 6.0 innings against McNeese.

“Kelley (Lynch) was huge for us tonight,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “She got a big hit in game one and threw a good performance for us in game two. We needed that, and she needed it too to build some confidence and get back into the swing of things.”

Outfielder Ali Newland joined Lynch with two hits and two ribbies, including her 20th career home run in the win over McNeese.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey and first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez also accounted for two hits on the day.

Sydney Berzon turned in back-to-back saves and has six career saves, tying her for seventh all-time at LSU with Shelbi Sunseri (2018-2022).

“I think Sydney Berzon is one of the best in the country,” said coach Torina. “I’m confident with her in any situation and think what she does well lines her up to be in those high-pressure situations and perform.”

Game One

Pitcher Raelin Chaffin (6-0) picked up her second win of the weekend as she allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts in six innings in the 3-1 win against San Diego State. Berzon took over in the seventh to earn the save after retiring the first three batters she faced.

San Diego State’s pitcher Allie Light (4-5) was charged the loss, allowing three hits and two runs, with a walk in one inning.

After three scoreless frames, the Tigers scored in the fourth courtesy of an RBI double by Newland on an 0-2 count off of SDSU’s starting pitcher Cece Cellura.

The Aztecs evened the score 1-1 in the sixth with first baseman Mac Barbara’s second solo shot of the weekend against LSU. However, The Fighting Tigers secured the win with a go-ahead two-RBI single from Lynch.

Game Two

Lynch (2-0) fanned five batters and allowed one run and two hits in 6.0 innings of work against McNeese, firing 91 total pitches.

McNeese’s pitcher, Shaelyn Sanders (4-3), received the loss, allowing four hits, a run with two strikeouts, and three batters walked in 4.1 innings.

McNeese put up a run in the opening inning, but the Tigers responded in the second, tying the game off a sacrifice fly from catcher Maci Bergeron.

Newland opened the third with a shot to right field – her fourth homer of the season – that gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Since the RBI single for McNeese in the first inning, Lynch retired 16 consecutive batters until a walk in the seventh.

Berzon was called out of the bullpen and earned her third save of the season to put away the Cowgirls.

Up Next

The final day of the Purple & Gold Challenge will feature a Louisiana round-up for LSU as they take on McNeese at 3 p.m. CT and Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m. CT, both on SEC Network +.

