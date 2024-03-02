Basketball Picks Up Road Win Against Vanderbilt, 75-61

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The LSU men’s basketball team set a season record for most games with double-figure three-pointers to highlight a strong 75-61 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium here Saturday.

The win pushed LSU to 16-14 on the season and 8-8 in the SEC entering the final week of the regular season.

LSU equaled in mid-January the school record of nine double-figure games set in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons but the Tigers made eight three-pointers in an explosive first half and then made two more in the final 20 minutes to mark the first time a team from LSU has had 10 double figure three-point scoring games in school history.

LSU dominated the first half of the game, shooting 56.0 percent (14-of-25) and 8-of-17 from distance (47.1 percent). The Tigers held Vanderbilt to 8-of-27 overall (29.6 percent) and 0-of-12 from the arc. LSU also held the Commodores without a field goal for almost seven minutes during the half.

LSU lead 42-22 and pushed the lead to a best of 22 at 44-22 with 19:29 to go in the game. Although Vandy would cut the margin to as close as 10 on two occasions, the last with 4:58 to play, each time LSU answered to expand the lead back.

LSU had five players in double figures with Jordan Wright in his homecoming to Nashville where he played for four years at Vanderbilt, leading the Tigers with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, a trey and 4-of-4 at the free throw line.

Jalen Reed played 22 minutes off the bench, hit four field goals in a 13-point game, while Tyrell Ward, Will Baker and Mike Williams III had 10 each in a very balanced night of scoring. Wright and Trae Hannibal had seven rebounds each to lead LSU, which outrebounded Vanderbilt, 41-29.

Vanderbilt was led by Tyrin Lawrence with 21 points, while Ezra Manjon had 17. Vanderbilt finished the contest shooting 36.4 percent (20-55) and 3-of-21 from deep.

LSU led for 39:45 seconds in the contest and with the win clinched a winning regular season record.

The Tigers play at Fayetteville against Arkansas on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the final road game of the regular season.

Postgame Quotes via LSU Radio:

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

On Jordan Wright…

“Well, it speaks to who he is. It’s probably unheard of. You know, a guy that plays four years at a place, gets a degree, and then comes back and plays there. But you’re talking about a guy whose got a great resume and the ability to focus on the task at hand. I thought he was really good defensively the last two games. Now he’s really stepped up on the defensive side of the ball. And then offensively, letting the game come to him, making really good decisions. The thing I always hated about playing against him is he can beat you in a variety of different ways. He could go down in the post, he can make a shot, he can beat you off the bounce or get an offensive rebound putback and it’s great to see him doing those things as we come down the stretch here.”

On the poise of Tyrell Ward, Jalen Reed, and Mike Williams III…

“(Jalen) Reed made some big plays down the stretch, getting the ball to the rim and finishing plays with toughness. And we always talk about that skill set he’s got. He gets 13 points, six rebounds, three of them on the offensive side. Tyrell hit some big shots in the first half, I loved them. Outside of one shot that he took, I loved the shots that he got and we want him taking those. He’s one of the top shooters in the league, and he goes for 10. But Mike Williams’ 10 I thought were really big as well. They (Vanderbilt) had cut that lead down to 10 and Mike made a great drive baseline and hit a little floater. For me, that’s when I look at the box score and you see the balance. Five guys in double figures, ball movement, Trae Hannibal, six assists, and only one turnover to go with the seven rebounds. And you know, when you talk about a team effort, a team win, I think that really epitomized it.”

LSU Forward Hunter Dean

On the team win…

“Give all of my teammates credit, from top to bottom. This is what we talk about all the time, even if you’re not playing or out there playing 30 minutes a game, everybody can contribute in some way and I think today was a product of that.”

On coach McMahon’s messaging down the stretch…

“He told us just to stay the course and just keep playing defense. We were taking good, wide-open shots, they just weren’t falling, so he told us to just go to the rim with power since we knew they were fouling when we got into the paint. He said to just get into the paint and get stops, get as many stops as we can.”