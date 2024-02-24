Beach Goes 3-1 At Third Coast College Classic

Houston, Tx. – After winning their first two matches on Friday, the No. 6 LSU Beach Volleyball team goes 3-1 to close out the weekend at the Third Coast College Classic.

“Not the result we wanted in the last match, but I love where we are in this process,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We came up just a few points short, but we played with the effort and intensity that we needed to see this weekend. Our mentality was impressive, and we had amazing performances all across the courts. We knew there would be a growth process with no returning pairs. That process means that we will get better and better as the season goes along. There’s no doubt that we got better this weekend, and we will use the experience to work hard over the next few days as we prepare for our first home weekend. I cannot wait to play in our sand next weekend!”

The Sandy Tigs are back in action next weekend at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium to host the Tiger Beach Challenge on Saturday and Sunday. LSU will play Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Houston Christian, Nebraska, North Alabama and Tulane.

The Sandy Tigs opened up the day with a 5-0 sweep over Central Arkansas. Brooke Blutreich and Kate Baker set the tone for the match, winning Court 5; 21-17 and 21-8. Amelia Taft and Skylar Martin followed with a dominant win on Court 4; 21-10 and 21-13.

Gabi Bailey and Amber Haynes brought the heat winning Court 1 in straight sets; 21-11 and 21-12. On Court 2, Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken won; 21-15 and 21-11. Ella Larkin and Ellie Shank finished off the match, winning Court 3; 21-17 and 21-11.

After a break, LSU fell to TCU 2-3. Taft and Martin fell on Court 4; 18-21 and 19-21. On Court 5, Blutreich and Baker fought in a three-set battle, losing; 21-16, 18-21 and 12-15.

Larkin and Shank won Court 3; 21-16 and 21-16. Bailey and Haynes lost on Court 1; 15-21 and 18-21. Allred and Bracken ended the match on a high note, winning Court 2; 21-17 and 21-19.

LSU 5, Central Arkansas 0

Bailey, Gabi/Haynes, Amber (LSU) def. Atkinson, Katie/Kuball, Brooke (UCA) 21-11, 21-12 Allred, Reilly/Bracken, Parker (LSU) def. Collums, Anna/Sproule, Payton (UCA) 21-15, 21-11 Larkin, Ella/Shank, Ellie (LSU) def. Tan, Naya/Linskey, Anna (UCA) 21-17, 21-11 Taft, Amelia/Martin, Skylar (LSU) def. Bass, Madalyn/Weilert, Ella (UCA) 21-10, 21-13 Blutreich, Brooke/Baker, Kate (LSU) def. Cathcart, Audrey/White, Madelyn (UCA) 21-17, 21-8

TCU 3, LSU 2