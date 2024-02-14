Mendell Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – Jay Mendell has been named SEC freshman of the week for the third time this season, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. The freshman won his first individual title this week with a final score of 10-under 203 at the Hal Williams Collegiate in Mobile earlier this week. Mendell was under par for all three rounds of stroke play, 67-68-68.

“Jay earned this – he’s a great young player,” said interim head coach Andrew Nelson following Mendell’s win on Tuesday. “The way he goes about his golf, daily habits, and work ethic makes him great. He earned this and I’m so happy for him!”

The Lafayette native jumped from No. 311 to No. 194 in the most recent scoreboard rankings presented by clippd. Mendell boasts a 69.9 scoring average and now has three top ten finishes through six events. Mendell has finished under par for 4 of the 6 stroke play events he has competed in.

“It feels great,” said Mendell “I’ve worked really hard since the fall season ended and it’s great to see it pay off in a tournament. I’m very thankful for my family and my coaches for giving me the tools to be successful and take a step forward with my game.”

LSU will be back in action for the Lamkin San Diego Classic on March 4-5th at the San Diego Country Club. LSU will stay close to home the following week for the Louisiana Classics in Mendell’s hometown of Lafayette.