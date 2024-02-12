Tigers Make Late Push on Day One in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The LSU men’s golf team made a late push as it closed out day one of the Hal Williams Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala. at the Magnolia Grove Golf Club. The Tigers finished round one at 2-under 282 and are currently 6-under in round two with 1-3 holes left to play.

“Thirty-six hole days are long and mentally very tough,” said interim head coach Andrew Nelson. “I’m very proud of the way we handled our golf and the conditions this afternoon. We played decently in the first round, but needed to dig deeper and play better in round two. The guys answered that call and played hard in the second round.”

After battling rain and wind through the delayed round one, LSU finished in sixth. The Tigers battled back in round two as conditions cleared up to climb three spots. After completing round two on Tuesday morning, LSU will play a final round to conclude the 54-hole tournament.

Jay Mendell carded a 4-under 67 in round one to lead the Tigers. The Freshman continues to perform in his sixth-straight start through six events with LSU. Mendell is one stroke off the lead and tied for third at 6-under.

“Jay goes about his business,” Nelson said. “He made one bogie today and played a lot of really good golf.”

Connor Gaunt currently leads LSU in round two at 4-under through 15 holes. Gaunt recorded 4 birdies on the front side to help drop the Tiger’s team total. The graduate student is now tied for 11th at 3-under.

“Connor has been playing well,” said Nelson. “He went out and continued to play good golf and stayed patient on the greens. The putts started to drop this afternoon.”

Tiger fans can follow along through live scoring on LeaderboardKing.com and look for updates on all LSU men’s golf social media platforms.

Team Leaders

1 Illinois -16

2 VCU -13

3 LSU -8

4 Davidson -7

5 La. Tech -3

Individual Leaders

T1 Piercen Hunt (Illinois) -7

T1 Ugo Malcor (VCU) -7

T3 Jay Mendell (LSU) -6

T3 Hugo Thyr (South Ala.) -6

5 Tim Chan (VCU) -5

LSU Scores

T3 Jay Mendell -6

T11 Connor Gaunt -3

T28 Alex Price E (ind.)

T43 Drew Doyle +2

T43 Lance Yates +2

78 Noah McWilliams +11