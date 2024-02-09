BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri will be inducted into the Louisiana American Italian Hall of Fame on Saturday, February 24.

Mainieri and his fellow award recipients will be honored at the 38th annual gala that will be held at the Hilton Riverside in downtown New Orleans at 6 p.m. CT.

Visit www.americanitalianculturalcenter.com/gala/ for tickets and information.

The Board of Directors of the American Italian Renaissance Foundation and Nominating Committee selected the 2024 Louisiana American Italian Sports Hall of Fame honorees, inductees and scholarship recipients.

Others who will be honored at the event include sports performance and fitness coach Mackie Shilstone, NFL scout C.O. Brocato, and high school baseball coach Glenn Cecchini.

Spanning 15 seasons (2007-2021), the Paul Mainieri Era at LSU was distinguished by tremendous success in all facets of the Fighting Tiger baseball program. Mainieri guided the Tigers to the 2009 College World Series national championship and five CWS appearances.

During Mainieri’s tenure, LSU captured a remarkable 31 team championships, including the 2009 NCAA title, nine NCAA Regional championships, five NCAA Super Regional championships, four Southeastern Conference championships, six SEC Tournament titles and six SEC Western Division crowns.

Mainieri posted a 1,505-777-8 (.659) record in 39 seasons of collegiate coaching at St. Thomas University (1984-88), Air Force (1989-94),

Notre Dame (1995-2006) and LSU (2007-21). He completed his career No. 1 on the all-time wins list for active NCAA coaches.

Mainieri is No. 7 in all-time NCAA Division I Baseball wins, and he is one of only five Division I coaches in NCAA history to have won over 1,500 games and a national championship.

Mainieri is a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was honored as a “Louisiana Legend” at the annual PBS gala in 2022.