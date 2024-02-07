Men's Tennis Defeats Tulane, 6-1

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (7-1) defeated the Tulane Green Waves (0-3) on Wednesday evening by a score of 6-1 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

The Tigers fought to secure the doubles point, playing out all three matches. On the No. 3 doubles court, Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin teamed up against Benji Jacobson and Fynn Kuenkler. The Tiger duo won by a score of 6-1 and improved their record on the No. 3 court together to 2-0.

On the No. 1 court, Stefan Latinovic and Aleksi Lofman faced Luc Hoeijmans and Alex Bancila. Latinovic and Lofman fell by a score of 2-6, making the final court where the doubles point would be decided.

At the No. 2 court, Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the team match with a win. . Hotard and Stoupe narrowly defeated Luka Petrovic and Billy Suarez by a score of 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for the Tigers. The LSU duo now has a perfect 4-0 record on the No. 2 court together.

Singles

The Tigers kept the momentum from doubles and earned five singles wins. On the No. 3 court, No. 95-ranked Stoupe faced Petrovic. Stoupe narrowly claimed the first set, 6-4, and only dropped one game in the second set as he won 6-1 to be the first off the singles court. With the win, Stoupe improved his singles record to 4-1 in dual play.

On the No. 2 court, Lofman faced Bancila. Lofman fell by a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Penzlin returned to the No. 6 singles court against Rafael de Alba. Penzlin made quick work off both sets, winning 6-2, 6-3, earning another point for the Tigers. With tonight’s win, he increased his record to 7-0 on the No. 6 court.

Rudy Ceccon made his first appearance on the No. 4 court for the 2024 season in tonight’s match. Ceccon fought to defeat Hoeijmans by a score of 6-4 in the first set and quickly won the second set, 6-1. Ceccon now has an overall dual score of 5-2.

Dong went to three sets on the No. 5 court against Kuenkler. In the first set, Dong came out strong and won by a score of 6-1. The second set was won by Kuenkler by a score of 6-2, forcing a third set. In the last set, Dong came back to quickly secure the win with a score of 6-2.

The final win of the evening was secured by Latinovic on the No. 1 court. Latinovic faced Suarez in three sets. Latinovic opened the match with a win in the first set, defeating Suarez 6-4. The second set was taken by Suarez by a score of 6-3, forcing the third set. In the last set, Latinovic narrowly won 7-5, making the final score for the match 6-1.

Up Next

The Tigers will compete in a double header on Sunday, February 11 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The first match will begin at 11 a.m. against UNC Wilmington. At 3:30 p.m., the Tigers will take on Southern.

Results

LSU 6, Tulane 1

Doubles

1. Hoeijmans/Bancila (TUL) def. Latinovic/Lofman (LSU) 6-2

2. Hotard/Stoupe (LSU) def. Petrovic/Suarez (TUL) 6-4

3. Dong/Penzlin (LSU) def. Jacobson/Kuenkler (TUL) 6-1

Singles

1. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Billy Suarez (TUL) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

2. Alex Bancila (TUL) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

3. #95 George Stoupe (LSU) def. Luka Petrovic (TUL) 6-4, 6-1

4. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Luc Hoeijmans (TUL) 6-4, 6-1

5. Chen Dong (LSU) def. Fynn Kuenkler (TUL) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

6. Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Rafael de Alba (TUL) 6-2, 6-3

Match Notes

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 1, 2) ; Singles (3, 2, 6, 4, 5, 1)