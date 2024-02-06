Tiger Basketball Team Travels To Knoxville To Face No. 6 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE – Coming off an impressive 21-point victory at home on Saturday, the LSU men’s basketball team now must hit the road to begin a week of games against nationally-ranked teams starting Wednesday night in Knoxville against the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center at set for 7 p.m. ET, (6 p.m. Baton Rouge time) and will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the “Voice” of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head basketball coach John Brady (Guaranty Media BR Flagship Eagle 98.1 FM). The game will be televised on the SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Jon Sundvold on the call.

LSU is 12-9 overall and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference after a 95-74 win over Arkansas on Saturday. The Vols are 16-5 and 6-2 in the league after an impressive 103-92 win at Rupp Arena on Saturday against Kentucky.

LSU was down 2-0 and scored the next 10 points against the Razorbacks to take the lead for good and pushed the lead to double digits with 13 minutes to go in the first half and it stayed that way the rest of the game.

Will Baker led the Tigers with 25 points while Jalen Cook scored 20. Jordan Wright and Mike Williams III each had 13 points as LSU shot over 50 percent both overall and from the three-point arc while making 25-of-28 free throws.

It was a school record fifth consecutive game that LSU made double figure three-pointers, having made 54 treys in the last five games.

Tennessee, which has won games in the series the last two years, is ranked No. 6 in both the AP Media and the Coaches polls. Zakai Ziegler and Josiah-Jordan James led the attack against the Wildcats on the road. Each scored 26 points with Ziegler dishing out 13 assists. Dalton Knecht had 16 points with Jonas Aidoo and Santiago Vescovi each scoring 11 points.

Knecht leads Tennessee in scoring for Coach Rick Barnes’ Vols at 19.9 points per game. Aidoo comes in at 11.6 points and Ziegler posts a 10.5 points per game average and 5.4 assists per game.

Tennessee split games last week, losing at home to South Carolina before the win at Kentucky.

Both teams have had their mid-week bye in the schedule (LSU’s last week) so the Tigers and Vols begin the final five weeks of the season with 10 conference games remaining.

LSU will be back at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. (ESPN, LSU Sports Radio Network) to host Alabama. Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office.