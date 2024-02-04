LSU Women’s Tennis Takes Down Rice, 4-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-1) picked up its fourth win of the dual season on Sunday as they took down the Rice Owls (1-4) by a score of 4-1 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The women’s team played alongside the LSU men’s team, who also played Rice, at the LSU Tennis Complex for the first double match in nearly four years. The men’s team was also victorious against Rice as they played out to a 6-1 win.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“A big thanks to our fans for creating an awesome atmosphere today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “It was a lot of fun to play alongside our men’s program here and have both of our teams get wins just adds to it. Rice gave us a tough battle that the 4-1 scoreline might not have shown, huge credit to what (Rice’s Head Coach) Elizabeth Schmidt has built over there. I’m proud of our ladies for digging deep and pulling out a good win over a tough foe.”

“Now we’ll turn around and get ready to play on our home courts again tomorrow against a good Tulane squad.”

Doubles Results

The Tigers got the start in doubles they were looking for when Maya Tahan and Kenna Erickson made quick work of Anushka Ashar and Saara Orav, 6-2, at the No. 3 doubles court.

The doubles point was clinched moments later as Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers earned their fourth doubles win of the dual season at the No. 2 court. The LSU duo took down Divna Ratkovic and Darya Schwartzman by a score of 6-3 to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead heading into singles.

Singles Results

Teixidó Garcia was the first player off the singles court after earning a straight set win over doubles-foe Ratkovic at the No. 3 spot. The LSU Tiger opened the match with a 6-3 win and only dropped one game in the second set as she won 6-1. The win takes her dual season singles record to a team-high 4-0, with three wins coming from the No. 3 court and one coming from the No. 4.

LSU leads extended to 3-0 after Erickson grabbed a straight set win at the No. 6 court over Nithesa Selvaraj. The freshman blanked her opponent in set one, 6-0, to open the match with momentum. The second set saw Erickson take an early lead and hold off a comeback effort from Selvaraj to win 6-4 and secure her court. The win was the second singles win of Erickson’s career.

Rice scored its lone point of the afternoon at the No. 1 singles spot, where Federica Trevisan defeated Dekkers. Trevisan and Dekkers battled in the first set, but the Rice Owl won the final two games to claim a 7-5 first set. The second set saw Trevisan win 6-3 to cut LSU’s lead down to 3-1.

The Tigers clinched the match when Tahan took down doubles-foe Orav at the No. 5 court. The first set saw Tahan take an early lead and go on to win 6-3. The second set saw the LSU Tiger never lose her lead as she won 6-4 and clinched the team victory for the Tigers. The win improves Tahan’s singles record to 3-1 in dual matches, all coming at the No. 5 spot thus far.

The win improves the Tigers to 4-1 on the season, with three of those wins coming at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Up Next

The Tigers return to action in nearly 24 hours as they host the Tulane Green Waves at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, February 5.

LSU Vs. Rice

Feb 4, 2024

LSU Tennis Complex



LSU 4, Rice 1

Singles

Federica Trevisan (RICE) def. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 7-5, 6-3 Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Darya Schwartzman (RICE) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 1-0, unfinished Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) def. Divna Ratkovic (RICE) 6-3, 6-1 Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Chie Kezuka (RICE) 6-3, 4-6, 0-1, unfinished Maya Tahan (LSU) def. Saara Orav (RICE) 6-3, 6-4 Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Nithesa Selvaraj (RICE) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

Kinaa Graham/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Federica Trevisan/Chie Kezuka (RICE) 5-4, unfinished Florentine Dekkers/Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) def. Divna Ratkovic/Darya Schwartzman (RICE) 6-3 Kenna Erickson/Maya Tahan (LSU) def. Saara Orav/Anushka Ashar (RICE) 6-2

Match Notes:

Rice 1-4

LSU 4-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (3,6,1,5)

Official: Richie Weaver A-201