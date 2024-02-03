Men's Tennis Set To Face Rice and Nicholls on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (4-1) will be competing in a double-header Sunday February 4 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The match day will begin at 12 p.m. CT against Rice (3-2). At 4:30 p.m. CT, the Tigers will take on Nicholls (1-1).

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU vs. Rice

LSU vs. Nicholls

Series History

LSU last faced Rice in 2023. LSU holds a record of 21-18 in their past meetings. LSU meet with Rice last February in Houston, Texas. The Tigers won 4-2 over Rice.

Nicholls and LSU last competed against each other in February of 2022. The Tigers won the match 4-0. The overall record between LSU and Nicholls is a perfect 10-0.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers competed against South Alabama this past Friday with a win of 5-2. Aleksi Lofman made his first debut as a Tiger against South Alabama. Lofman competed on the No. 2 court for singles. Lofman narrowly fell in the first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6(2). He responded in the second set as he won 6-1 to force a third set. Lofman went on to win the third, 6-2, and clinch the match victory for the Tigers.

