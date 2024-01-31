LSU Adds Distance Runner Jenna Key to 2024 Class

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are welcoming distance runner Jenna Key, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

The Shreveport, La., native will join a stacked class distance class arriving in 2024 for the Tigers. Key is a member of the track & field team at C.E. Byrd High School, where she holds an impressive 4.8 GPA.

“I chose LSU because of the coaching staff and team that all truly felt like a family,” said Key. “It is an exciting time to be a Tiger and I cannot wait to be a part of something so special.”

This past cross-country season Key set a school and Caddo Parish record when she won the Catholic High Invitational in 17:26 over three miles

With a season left in her track career, Key holds personal-best times of 5:16.05 in the 1600 meter, 11:06.06 in the 3200 meter, and 18:37.26 in the 5000 meter.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.