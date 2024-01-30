Jere Hribar Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jere Hribar, a native of Split, Croatia, was named the SEC Freshman of the Week Tuesday for his performance against Tennessee inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center over the weekend.

“We’re really proud of Jere (Hribar),” head coach Rick Bishop said. “He’s been doing an outstanding job, both in the weight room and the pool. He’s been changing some techniques, and he’s put on almost four kilos of muscle mass so far since he’s been here at LSU. He has embraced the work that we’ve been doing, and he just keeps getting faster. He’s got a bright future here as a Tiger.”

The 6-8 freshman, who has climbed up the record books since arriving in Baton Rouge, finished the final regular season dual meet with two second-place times. In the 50-yard freestyle, Hribar claimed second with a time of 19.39, which lowered his No. 2 time in the LSU record book. The time also met the NCAA B standard set at 19.79.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Hribar touched the wall second with a time of 43.11, which also cleared the NCAA B standard.

The Tigers return to action when LSU heads to Auburn to compete in the 2024 SEC Championships inside the James E. Martin Aquatics Center. The swimming events begin on Feb. 20 with the men’s one-meter springboard event kicking off the event the day before. The SEC meet will run through Saturday, Feb. 24.