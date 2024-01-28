LSU Gold
Men's Tennis

Men's Tennis Concludes ITA Kickoff Weekend

+0
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (3-1) concluded the ITA Kickoff Weekend today against No. 2 South Carolina. The Tigers lost their match 4-1 against the Gamecocks Sunday, January 28 at the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center.

Doubles
The team lost the doubles point in today’s match. On the No. 1 court Stefan Latinovic and Chen Dong faced Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson. Latinovic and Dong fell 4-6.

The doubles round concluded after the finish of the match on court No. 3. Alessio Vasquez and Julien Penzlin fell 5-7 to Lucas da Silva and Jelani Sarr.

Singles
LSU earned one win today in their singles round. On the the No. 2 court, Chen Dong fell to No. 92 Casey Hoole, who won 6-1, 6-1.

Julien Penzlin returned to the No. 6 court against Carter Morgan. Penzlin put the Tigers on the board after defeating Carter Morgan 6-1, 6-2.

Welsh Hotard faced Sean Daryabeigi on the No. 5 court. Hotard fell 2-6, 2-6.

The final finished match of the day was between Rudy Ceccon and Jelani Sarr. Ceccon fell 2-6 in the first set. In a tie-breaker, Ceccon lost the match (5)6-7.

Up Next
The LSU Men’s Tennis team will be playing South Alabama Friday, February 2 in Baton Rouge, La at the LSU Tennis Complex. Play will begin at 4 p.m. CT.

Follow Us
For more information, follow the Tigers on Twitter and Instagram @LSUTennis

Results

Doubles
1. Toby Samuel/Connor Thomson (SC) def. Stefan Latinovic/Chen Dong (LSU) 6-4
2. James Story/Casey Hoole (SC) vs. Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU) 5-5, unfinished
3. Lucas da Silva/Jelani Sarr (SC) def. Alessio Vasquez/Julien Penzlin (LSU) 7-5

Singles
1. Toby Samuel (SC) vs. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-4, 6-5, unfinished
2. #92 Casey Hoole (SC) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 6-1, 6-1
3. Jelani Sarr (SC) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
4. Lucas da Silva (SC) vs. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-7 (5-7), 5-3, unfinished
5. Sean Daryabeigi (SC) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-2, 6-2
6. Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Carter Morgan (SC) 6-1, 6-2

Match Notes
Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (2,6,5,3)

