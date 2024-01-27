Women’s Tennis Falls at No. 6 Pepperdine, 4-0

MALIBU, Calif. – The LSU women’s tennis team (3-1) was defeated for the first time in the 2024 dual season as the No. 6 Pepperdine Waves (2-0) came out on top in a 4-0 contest at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon.

“Tough match today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “Credit to Pepperdine today, they were just a little better than we were. The ladies showed tremendous energy in both singles and doubles, which we liked a lot. There were just a few learning moments in each match today, and we’ll use those to become better.”

“We’re really out of the gate now in the spring season, so we’re looking forward to keeping that going and improving every time we hit the courts. We’re excited for the upcoming month and the chance to play in front of our fans at the LSU Tennis Complex these next few weeks.”

LSU was first on the board in doubles as Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers took down Lisa Zaar and Vivian Yang at the No. 2 court. The LSU duo won the first game and never lost the lead as they went on to win the set, 6-3.

The Waves won their first doubles court when Nikki Redelijk and Anna Campana took down Maya Tahan and Kenna Erickson by a score of 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

The doubles point came down to the top court, where Kinaa Graham and Anita Sahdiieva faced the No. 4-ranked doubles duo of Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen. Both teams split their time leading the match, with the LSU duo taking an early lead before the Pepperdine duo came back and took their own lead. The Waves managed to win the final two points of the match to narrowly edge a 6-4 win and claim the doubles point for Pepperdine.

Pepperdine took a 2-0 lead in the match when Yang defeated Emma Grant at the No. 6 singles court. Yang claimed the first set by a score of 6-0 before only dropping one game in the second to win 6-1 and be the first off the court in singles play.

The lead was extended to 3-0 as Jasmine Conway defeated Tahan at the No. 5 spot. Conway and Tahan split games to open the first set, but Conway pulled ahead and claimed a 6-3 win. The second set saw the Wave win, 6-0, and claim the straight set win.

The match was clinched at the No. 1 court, where No. 56 Graham faced doubles-foe Zaar. Zaar made quick work of the first and won, 6-0. The second set was a back-and-forth contest between the two players, with Graham and Zaar swapping leads in the set, eventually sitting tied at 4-4 after eight games. Zaar claimed the final two games to take the set, 6-4, and clinch the team victory that books Pepperdine’s spot into the ITA National Indoor Championships.

The LSU Tennis Complex will see both the LSU men’s tennis team and the LSU women’s tennis team compete at the same time as both programs host the Rice Owls at noon CT on Sunday, February 4.

#6 Pepperdine 4, LSU 0

Singles

Lisa Zaar (PEPP) def. #56 Kinaa Graham (LSU) 6-0, 6-4 Florentine Dekkers (LSU) vs. #21 Savannah Broadus (PEPP), 4-6, 1-5, unfinished Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) vs. #96 Janice Tjenn (PEPP), 5-7, 4-1 Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. #77 Nikki Redelijk (PEPP), 7-5, 0-1 Jasmine Conway (PEPP) def. Maya Tahan (LSU) 6-3, 6-0 Vivian Yang (PEPP) def. Emma Grant (LSU), 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

#4 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen (PEPP) def. Kinaa Graham/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-4 Florentien Dekkers/Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) def. Lisa Zaar/Vivian Yang (PEPP) 6-3 Nikki Redelijk/Anna Campana (PEPP) def. Kenna Erickson/Maya Tahan (LSU) 6-3

