LSU Defeats Louisville On Day One Of ITA Kickoff Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (3-0) competed in their first day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend today. The Tigers faced the Louisville Cardinals at the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday, January 27.

Doubles

The Tigers started the match off strong by securing the doubles point. On court No. 2, George Stoupe and Welsh Hotard teamed up against Louisville’s Will Mayew and Piet Steveker. The Tiger duo won 6-4, being the first win of the day for LSU.

Creating a 1-0 lead for the Tigers, Stefan Latinoivc and Chen Dong competed against Etienne Donnet and Natan Rodrigues. Putting the Tigers on the board, Latinovic and Dong won 6-4.

The last doubles match of the day for the Tigers was between Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez and Miguel Avendano and Andre’ Steinbach. The Tigers fell 3-6.

Singles

Several singles wins were secured for the Tigers today resulting in a win for the team. Julien Penzlin earned the first singles win and the first singles match finished. Penzlin defeated Miguel Avendano 6-0, 6-3.

George Stoupe fell in his singles match today to No. 56 Will Mayew, 4-6, 3-6.

Freshman Rudy Ceccon was competing on the No. 3 court in his singles match today. Ceccon faced Andre’ Steinbach, winning 6-0, 6-3, creating a 3-1 lead for the Tigers.

With the Tigers having a 3-1 lead, Chen Dong fell in his match. Dong fell to Natan Rodrigues 6-3, 6-0.

Welsh Hotard was the final match of the day which secured a win for the team. Hotard defeated Kosuke Nakanishi 7-6(4), 6-3.

Up Next

The Tigers will face South Carolina in the Championship Round Sunday, January 28 at 12 p.m. CT.

Results

Doubles

1.Stefan Latinovic/Chen Dong (LSU) def. Etienne Donnet/Natan Rodrigues (LOU) 6-4

2.George Stoupe/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Will Mayew/Piet Steveker (LOU) 6-4

3.Miguel Avendano/Andre’ Steinbach (LOU) def. Julien Penzlin/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-3

Singles

1.Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs. #16 Etienne Donnet (LOU) (3)6-7, 5-5, Unfinished

2.Natan Rodrigues (LOU) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 6-0, 6-3

3.Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Andre’ Steinbach (LOU) 6-0, 6-3

4.#56 Will Mayew (LOU) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-4, 6-3

5.Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU) 7-6(4), 6-3

6.Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Miguel Avendano (LOU) 6-0, 6-3

Match Notes

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,4,3,2,5)