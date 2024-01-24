No. 9 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina to Meet Thursday in PMAC

BATON ROUGE – No. 9 LSU is set to host No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT inside the PMAC as two of the nation’s highest scoring teams go head-to-head with each other on ESPN with College Gameday in attendance.

“I look at it as South Carolina has not been beaten,” LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey said. “South Carolina is as good, in my opinion, as they were last year with new players. No one seems to have found the formula to beat them. We’re going to do what a lot of teams try to do and that is upset them. We’re the underdog. I love underdog roles and I know it will be one heck of an atmosphere.”

Doors to the PMAC will open at 5:30 p.m. CT to give fans time to be in their seat when ESPN’s College Gameday begins at the top of the hour. It will be an-hour long show that leads into the game featuring Elle Duncan, Holly Rowe, Carolyn Peck, Rebecca Lobo and Andrea Carter. Rowe will also serve as the game reporter on ESPN with Lobo and Ryan Ruocco.

Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 and 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge. The broadcast will be streamed free at LSUsports.net/live and in the LSU Sports Mobile apps.

“I view this game as a tremendous challenge, a tremendous opportunity, it is great for LSU,” coach Mulkey said. “I’ve never had a College Gameday that I’ve been a part of. I think it’s the coolest thing ever.”

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., there will be a Party on the Plaza in between the ramps south of the PMAC. It will feature food trucks, a live DJ, and fan activities. There will be a marketing table with giveaways and games for fans to participate in. College Gameday will also have tables set up near the student entrance with giveaways for students and a space for students to create signs for the game. The video screen on the PMAC pad will show College Gameday as well as the game.