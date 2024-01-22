LSU To Host Party On The Plaza Ahead Of Thursday’s Whiteout Game Against South Carolina

BATON ROUGE – No. 9 LSU will welcome No. 1 South Carolina to the PMAC Thursday and with ESPN’s College Gameday in town there will be additional notable activities leading up to the game.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT LSU will host a party on plaza on the South side of the PMAC between the ramps. The party on the plaza will feature food trucks, a live DJ, and fan activities. There will be a marketing table with giveaways and games for fans to participate in. College Gameday will also have tables set up near the student entrance with giveaways for students and a space for students to create signs for the game. The screen will on the PMAC pad will show College Gameday and the game.

ESPN’s College Gameday show will begin live in the PMAC at 6 p.m., so to give fans enough time to get arena, PMAC doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The show will feature Elle Duncan, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe live from the PMAC. Lobo and Rowe will join play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco on the call for the game. It will be the first time ESPN hosts College Gameday for a women’s game in Baton Rouge.

LSU and South Carolina will tipoff at 7 p.m. on ESPN with two of the nation’s most high-powered offensive attacks. Both teams scored 99 points in their wins this past Sunday and this is one of the most highly anticipated women’s college basketball games of the season.